WWE Superstar Possibly Injured on SmackDown, Might Miss WrestleMania

It looks like one of WWE’s top superstars might have been injured during tonight’s SmackDown. During tonight’s episode, American Made’s Chad Gable, Brutus Creed, and Julius Creed took on The LWO’s Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee alongside Rey Fenix, which was connected to Rey’s feud with El Grande Americano. Unfortunately, at one point in the match, Mysterio seems to have taken a rough fall, and video captured by @siradam03_ shows officials walking Mysterio to the back. If the injury is serious, it could mean Mystery possibly missing WrestleMania, but hopefully that’s not the case. You can watch the video in the post below (via Fightful).

The officials can be seen helping Mysterio towards the back, but then halfway, they actually pick him so that he’s not putting any weight on his leg. He does try and put weight on it initially, but quickly changes course. Hopefully, the injury isn’t severe, and we wish Rey all the best and a speedy recovery.

If Rey is hurt, this will change plans for WrestleMania. Rey has a match against El Grande Americano (I.E., Chad Gable) on Saturday, so there’s not much time for recovery. If it’s something small, he may be able to still compete in the match, but if there’s any possibility of further injury, we are likely to see someone step in for him.

The obvious option is for someone from The LWO to step in for Rey, as they have been involved in the feud with American Made. Dragon Lee has probably been the closest to the feud, so he might be the best option, though this could be the chance for WWE to have Rey Fenix step in as well, since he is also connected to the feud. Either way, both superstars would show out on the WrestleMania stage, so you really can’t go wrong.

Tonight’s SmackDown didn’t change the WrestleMania card, but it did solidify things in the feuds between Cody Rhodes and John Cena and the Triple Threat between Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. There was also movement in the Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair feud, with both giving interviews that referenced what happened last week in their viral promo segment. Now it’s finally time for the big event, and you can find the card below.

SATURDAY

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– WWE Tag Team Championships Match: War Raiders (C) vs. New Day

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (C) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Jey Uso

– MAIN EVENT: Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

SUNDAY

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (C) vs Lyra Valkyria and Bayley

– Sin City Street Fight Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Finn Balor, Dominick Mysterio vs. Penta

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: Iyo Sky (C) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– MAIN EVENT: Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. John Cena

