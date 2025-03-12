TNA’s The Hardys Retain Titles on NXT, but Are They Done With WWE?

Play video

NXT Roadblock got things started with a TNA crossover, though it wasn’t just any TNA crossover. That’s because it featured the TNA World Tag Team Champions and WWE Legends The Hardys, who were facing FraXiom for the TNA World Tag Team Championships. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy were well aware of how good FraXiom has been in NXT, and they were not about to be outshined. It would take a few Twists of Fate attempts to get the knockout, but The Hardys did finally take FraXiom down to retain their Titles, and now the question is when we will see them again in WWE or are they done with WWE for the foreseeable future. For that, I have an idea.

First though let’s talk about the match itself. Both teams showcased big offense early on, and Jeff and Matt were hanging right there with the speed and agility of Axiom and Nathan Frazer. At one point Matt caught Frazer diving out of the ring and slammed him to the floor, and then Axiom got caught right after.

Axiom then turned things around and countered a Twist of Fate and tagged in Frazer for the Spanish Fly Phoenix Splash, but the cover was broken up by Matt at the very last second, who used Axiom as a legitimate weapon to break it up.

Final moments of the exciting match up between Fraxiom and The Hardy Boyz for the #TNAWrestling Tag Team championship.Absolutely great match to start NXT Roadblock.#NXTRoadblock #WWENXT #WWE #Wrestlesky #WrestlingBS — JM (@justjm.bsky.social) 2025-03-12T00:24:15.282Z

Jeff then hit Frazer with a Twist of Fate, but somehow Frazer was able to kick out before 3. Jeff tried for another Twist of Fate but got countered by Axiom, but then Jeff was able to put Frazer in front of Axiom’s kick from the top rope, knocking out his partner and setting up Frazer for the Swanton bomb from Jeff. That was enough for the win, and The Hardys are still your TNA Tag Champions.

So the question now becomes what is next for The Hardys in WWE? They got a big reaction from the crowd after the win, so it’s hard to anticipate WWE and TNA not doing more with them as WrestleMania season kicks into high gear.

WrestleMania 41 is once again a two-night affair, and having The Hardys defend their TNA Tag Team Championships would be a big draw for longtime fans, as well as a lovely spotlight for TNA during WWE’s biggest event of the year. Could we see The Hardys taking on someone like DIY, the Motor City Machine Guns, or The New Day? The New Day are straight heels right now so that would be interesting, especially if you involved Big E in some way, costing Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston the win.

There’s also the possibility that we see them return at NXT Stand & Deliver, which is NXT’s biggest show of the year. This match was excellent, so could we get a rematch, and this time for the NXT Tag Team Championships? Well, their new Instagram post certainly makes that a possibility, which you can see above. We’ll have to wait and see, but perhaps we haven’t seen the last of The Hardys in WWE holding their TNA Titles.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!