WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Winner and Best Moments

WWE’s Royal Rumble got started with the Women’s Rumble match, and the first two superstar to hit the ring were Damage CTRL’s Iyo Sky and Liv Morgan. Sky and Morgan would battle it out as 28 other superstars entered the fray, eventually whittled down to the final four of Nikki Bella, Nia Jax, Roxanne Perez, and Charlotte Flair. Bella would get knocked out first by Jax, but then in a stunning turn, Perez would take out Jax. Then it was Perez and Flair one on one, with Flair getting the upper hand and eliminating Perez. Charlotte Flair is your women’s Royal Rumble winner, and is moving on to WrestleMania.

Women’s Royal Rumble Match Order of Entry:

Iyo Sky Liv Morgan Roxanne Perez Lyra Valkyria Chelsea Green B. Fab Ivy Nile Zoey Stark Lash Legend Bianca Belair Shayna Baszler Bayley Sonya Deville Maxxine Dupri Naomi Piper Niven Jaida Parker Natalya Jordynne Grace Michin Alexa Bliss Zelina Vega Candice LeRae Stephanie Vaquer Trish Stratus Raquel Rodriguez Charlotte Flair Giulia Nia Jax Nikki Bella

Best Moments

One of the biggest moments of the night was obviously the return of Alexa Bliss, who returned to action to a massive pop from the crowd and after being away from the ring for 2 years. She would ultimately get eliminated by Liv Morgan, and we’ll have to wait and see what’s next for her.

Two WWE Legends also made their return in Trish Stratus and Nikki Bella, and both were ready to throw down and scored eliminations in their time in the ring. Jax would end up taking out both of them at various points in the match, so if they decide to return for a program on TV, perhaps it will be Nia who will be their opponent.

NXT had a super strong showing during the Rumble match too, as fans saw Jaida Parker, Perez, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer all make appearances, and Perez would make it all the way to the final two. Then former TNA star but now full time WWE Superstar Jordynne Grace had a fantastic showing and reception from the crowd, and even might be in the midst of a storyline with Naomii, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill whenever she returns.

