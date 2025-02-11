WWE Reveals Who Jey Uso Will Face at WrestleMania 41

Play video

WWE got tonight’s Monday Night Raw started with Main Event Jey Uso delivering his high energy entrance that never fails to get the crowd hyped. The crowd demanded another round too, but an encore was cut short by WWE Heavyweight Champion Gunther, who attacked Jey and slammed him onto the announce table a few times before getting called back by Jey. While Jey was temporarily down, it didn’t keep him from telling Gunther that he would see him at WrestleMania 41, locking in the first of two Royal Rumble winners for the biggest event of the year.

Gunther was obviously not a fan of Jey celebrating with the fans, though he was clearly also not a fan of the crowd’s positive reaction towards Jey either. Gunther slammed Jey down on top of the commentary desk and then slammed him down on top of it again before heading towards the back, all the while screaming taunts at Jey.

As Gunther was being pushed back by security, Jey was back up enough to grab a microphone and call out to Gunther. Jey said, “Gunther…Gunther, I shouldn’t say this, maybe I shouldn’t say this. Me and you at WrestleMania.”

Gunther was screaming insults at Jey the entire time, yelling things like “You’re a clown” and “you don’t deserve this”, but that didn’t phase Jey. Jey still chose him for his WrestleMania Championship match, so while Gunther might not think he is a worthy foe, it doesn’t really matter either way, as Jey has now locked that in.

That leaves only one Rumble winner decision left to reveal, which will be the opponent for Charlotte Flair. Flair took down Roxanne Perez in the final seconds to secure the Rumble win, and now she will either choose Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley or Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton as her WrestleMania opponent, and she has already met each one face to face.

Of the two choices, Ripley and Flair have the most history, as Ripley was shockingly defeated by Flair for the NXT Championship but was then dethroned by Ripley at WrestleMania. Stratton is the newest Champ on the block but also has plenty to draw from in a match with Flair, who is someone she has wanted a match with for sometime.

Whichever opponent she chooses, it is sure to be a great match, but regardless of who she chooses, she will likely be the heel in the feud. We’ll have to wait and see, but let us know who you want her to face in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!