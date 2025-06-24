WWE’s Goldberg Reveals if He’s Retiring After Gunther Match, but What if He Wins?

Goldberg made his surprise WWE return on last week’s Monday Night Raw, where he crashed Gunther’s World Heavyweight Championship celebration and confronted him about insulting his family. That led to Goldberg challenging Gunther to a match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, but what wasn’t exactly clear was if this would be Goldberg’s final match, win or lose. Tonight, Goldberg addressed just that in an interview with Michael Cole, as Goldberg addressed what would happen if he won or lost.

“I don’t care if I’ve got one foot in the grave, nobody’s ever going to talk to me like that, and get away with it. So yeah, he embarrassed me in front of my family. And so, as I’m vying for my retirement match and wondering who my opponent’s going to be, I thought it was quite serendipitous that he stepped up and pretty much put himself into that spot,” Goldberg said.

“I think it was a logical choice, because he ain’t getting away with it. As long as I’m still breathing, and as long as I can step foot into that ring, I am going to make him pay. Michael, I am going to beat the f*** out of Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event,” Goldberg said.

After the interview segment was done, Cole would note another part of the interview, where he asked Goldberg if this was definitely his final match in WWE. Goldberg said yes it is, but then Cole asked what would happen if Goldberg won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Goldberg said, “Interesting dilemma, isn’t it?”

A new report from PWInsider has also provided another detail on the major WWE feud, revealing that Goldberg is going to appear on every episode of Monday Night Raw leading up to the Title match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, with one exception, which will be next Monday’s Raw.

Will Goldberg Actually Win?

Gunther just reclaimed the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Jey Uso, so in normal circumstances, it would be far-fetched to believe that Gunther is in any danger of losing the Title in its first defense. The thing is, we are talking about Goldberg, and we are also talking about Goldberg’s final run in WWE, so there is a chance that he could actually take Gunther down and get a final Title reign as part of his last ride.

Now, is it still more likely that Gunther takes Goldberg down in a physical battle that still makes Goldberg look strong? The answer to that is yes, but with someone of Goldberg’s stature as a draw and main attraction, you just can’t count out the possibility that Goldberg gets one final Title run during his last run, and Gunther could always reclaim it from him later.

There’s also the possibility that shenanigans occur and someone costs Gunther the match, with an eye towards Jey Uso being the culprit there. That would be a way to keep Gunther looking strong and continue the rivalry between Gunther and Jey while putting the Title on Goldberg for a bit. With all that said, I still think Gunther gets the victory, and I can’t think of a better person to help get the most out of Goldberg and this match as a whole.

What do you think of Goldberg's last ride? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!