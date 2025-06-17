Goldberg Makes WWE Return, Reveals Final Opponent in Last Ride

A WWE Legend made his big return during tonight’s Monday Night Raw, and that Legend is none other than Goldberg. Goldberg had been rumored to be returning to WWE soon, and he made his grand return during tonight’s Raw, wasting no time in locking in his opponent for what appears to be his final wrestling match.

That’s because after Goldberg’s appearance on Raw, WWE had merchandise ready to go and promote, and it’s all being billed as Goldberg’s Last Ride. That spells it out pretty clearly, and his final opponent for that Last Ride looks to be the Ring General Gunther.

Gunther was celebrating his big win against Jey Uso, where he did give Jey a note of respect. Gunther then started talking about what’s next for him and his new Heavyweight Championship, and when the crowd chanted for Jey Gunther essentially dismissed that notion. Then Gunther called out Seth Rollins, but that’s not who came out to meet him in the ring.

Gunther was pretty surprised, but Goldberg had some praise for Gunther before getting to the reason he was there. “Don’t be confused Gunther, it’s all good, because tonight is your night! Tonight, I’m here to celebrate you. I understand how proud you must feel, so congratulations. I just wanted to put a little note on tonight and tell you how proud I am of you,” Goldberg said.

“Just one thing, before I go, a few months ago you started something with me and my family in Atlanta, Georgia,” Goldberg said. “And I am gonna make sure that I end it in Atlanta, Georgia. June 12th, Saturday Night Main Event, you’re mine! Because you’re next!”

Now the match has been made official, and Goldberg will face Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Whether or not he wins that Championship remains to be seen, but if he’s featured heavily on Raw in the lead-up to that match and the feud is concluded with a satisfying match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, that could be enough to deliver a solid run.

That said, with someone like Goldberg, you just never know, and there’s always a chance he takes the Title and ends Gunther’s reign earlier than expected. That was certainly the case for Gunther vs Jey Uso, as Gunther ended his run earlier than expected, so if you were going to hot potato the Title a bit, having Goldberg win it would certainly be a shocking (but conceivable) direction. Personally I don’t think that will happen, but I don’t feel 100% at ruling it completely out either.

What did you think of Goldberg’s return, and do you think he’ll actually win the Title? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!