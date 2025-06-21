NBA Superstar Tyrese Haliburton and TNA Legend Make WWE 2K25 Debut in New Trailer

The Indiana Pacers have pushed the NBA Finals to a Game 7, and now one of the team’s biggest stars has made his WWE 2K25 debut. 2K has revealed the latest NBA addition to the WWE 2K25 Dunk & Destruction Pack, and as you can see in the entrance footage below, it is all-star Tyrese Haliburton making his way to the ring. That’s not all, though, as a new trailer has also revealed our first look at a TNA Legend and a WWE Legend. You can watch the new trailer in the video below, and if you want to get an extended look at Haliburton’s entrance, you can view that below as well.

The trailer shows us footage of the other members of the Dunk & Destruction Pack, including the recently revealed Shaquille O’Neal and Jalen Brunson. It’s not just NBA stars, as TNA Legend and WWE Producer Abyss is making his WWE video game debut this year, and he will be joined by WWE Legend The Great Khali. There’s also a new Locker Code, and you can check that out below.

Looking at the Haliburton entrance in full, he’s actually entering the ring to 50 Cent’s Many Men, which is kind of insane. Haliburton is also keeping with his appearances on WWE TV and displaying more heel mannerisms, which makes sense given that Brunson is also in the newest DLC, and he has been clashing with Haliburton during their WWE appearances.

From the hardwood to the steel cage.



Tyrese Haliburton got game and grapples! #WWE2K25's Dunk & Destruction Pack 🔜 #NBA @TyHaliburton22 pic.twitter.com/nuIQz5s9VG — #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) June 20, 2025

Shaq has actually most recently been active in AEW, though that was quite a while ago, to be fair. Now he’ll be a force to be reckoned with in WWE 2K25, and you just know fans are going to have him in the ring with other powerhouses like Bronson Reed, Omos, Andre the Giant, The Undertaker, and more.

In line with that idea, 2K also revealed a new Locker Code for MyFaction. The new code is BIGMANJ4MZ, and once redeemed, you can unlock 1 Punches and Promos and 1 Legends Series 2 Pack. The Dunk & Destruction Pack will be available starting on June 25th, and you can check out the remaining DLC release schedule below.

Dunk & Destruction Pack – June 25

Abyss

Great Khali

Tyrese Haliburton

Shaq

Jalen Brunson

Fearless Pack – July 23

New Jack

Jordynne Grace

Penta

Bull Nakano

Special celebrity guest to be announced

Attitude Era Superstars Pack – September 17

D’Lo Brown

Billy Gunn

Road Dogg

Victoria

Mark Henry

Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack – November 12

Jesse Ventura

“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff

Tito Santana

Junkyard Dog

Sid Justice

