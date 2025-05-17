WWE’s Nia Jax Reveals Bloody Aftermath of Brutal Chair to the Face from Tiffany Stratton

Play video

Those who tuned into WWE SmackDown last night saw a thriller go down in the main event between WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and her former ally Nia Jax, and there were several memorable moments throughout the match. That said, nothing topped the moment where Jax grabbed a chair and then had it slammed directly into her face by a dropkick from Stratton, and many were concerned for Jax after such a painful-looking shot. The good news is she is okay, but the hit still did a lot of damage, and Jax posted new photos that showed just how bloody the aftermath of that chair shot was.

During the match, Naomi interrupted and brought out a steel chair to the ring, but she never had a chance to actually use it. That’s because Jade Cargill was right behind her, and Cargill would chase Naomi over the barricade and through the crowd. Shortly afterwards, Stratton would try and hit Jax with a power bomb from the top rope, but Jax still pulled off the annihilator, only to have Stratton grab the bottom rope at the last second to keep the match going.

Jax was livid that the match was still going, and she walked out of the ring and went to pick up the Title and leave, saying she already won. She eventually put the Title down and then grabbed the chair and got into the ring, but right after Stratton delivered a devastating dropkick to the chair, which was in front of Jax’s face.

As you can see in the video above, there wasn’t a ton of space between Jax’s face and the chair, so she took quite a bit of impact, and very soon after, she was bleeding from her head. Stratton would then hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and win the match, and you could see Jax really start to bleed as the referee checked on her.

Jax took to Instagram to post the aftermath of the chair shot, and while the bleeding seems to have subsided at this point, there was quite a lot of blood on her face and forehead. Jax posted the photos with the caption, “Nobody makes me bleed my own blood”, and it didn’t take long for some other people to weigh in.

That included Stratton, who replied, “I did🤪”. Then Naomi, who brought the chair to the ring in the first place, took some shots at Jax. On Twitter, Naomi wrote, “.@LinaFanene I thought Samoans had hard heads? Yo head busted open like a can of biscuits hahahahhahahahaaaaaaaa ⚠️ #SmackDown”.

We’re just glad that Jax is seemingly okay after the chair shot, and with all the buzz this caused, perhaps another match between Jax and Stratton is in the cards somewhere down the line. In the meantime, WWE is gearing up for Saturday Night’s Main Event, and you can find the current card below.

Saturday Night’s Main Event

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (C) vs. R-Truth

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (C) vs. Logan Paul

CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker

Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Would you want to see Jax and Stratton run it back one more time? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!