WWE’s Lyra Valkyria is Becky Lynch’s Kryptonite, Even with a Broken Nose

Play video

Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch have gone from friends to bitter rivals relatively quickly thanks to Lynch’s betrayal several weeks ago, and after last week’s confrontation, their match at Backlash was set to be a thriller. It was absolutely just that, with numerous back-and-forths that almost ended with Lynch becoming the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion. Valkyria didn’t let that happen though, and despite suffering what appears to be a broken nose, Valkyria continues to be Lynch’s Kryptonite, improving her Title record against Becky to 2 – 0 and emerging from Backlash as the Champion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Valkyria came into the match and looked supremely confident, and almost immediately, she seemed to have Lynch on the back foot. Lynch would recover and go on a run, and she displayed throughout the match that she was open to winning in any way she possibly could, including using a chair and tampering with the ring posts.

At one point, Lynch removed the pad from the turnbuckle and tried to use it against Valkyria, but Valkyria was able to stop herself from hitting it the first time around. Lynch did successfully use it on the second attempt, but despite that, Valkyria was still able to kick out of the pin. During that sequence, Lynch at one point went to hit Valkyria in he eyes but seems to have missed and hit her square in the nose, and in footage of the moment, you can see Valkyria instantly grab her nose right after.

Not only did Lynch use the turnbuckle to her advantage, but she also hit Valkyria with three Manhandle Slams, and it still wasn’t enough to put Valkyria down. Valkyria then turned the tide and countered Lynch into a roll-up pin, and got the 3-count just in time to retain her Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

After the match, Lynch lost it, attacking Valkyria and then locking her in an armbar and refusing to let it go. WWE officials and personnel then came down to the ring to try and pry Lynch off of Valkyria, but she continued to keep the hold locked in, causing tremendous pain to the Champion. They finally got her to let go, and medical personnel checked on Valkyria right after, so hopefully she’s okay.

WWE Backlash Full Card

Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (C) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (C) def. Becky Lynch

United States Championship Fatal 4-Way: Jacob Fatu (C) def. LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre

Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (C) def. Penta

Gunther def. Pat McAfee

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!