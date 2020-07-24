Wynonna Earp Review: Season Four Was Worth the Wait

If you think 2020 feels like it’s been going on forever, imagine how Earpers have felt since the season three finale of SYFY's Wynonna Earp. Fans last got a glimpse of Purgatory on September 28th, 2018 and nearly two years later, the show is finally returning. After watching the first two episodes of the new season, we are happy to report that it was well worth the wait (but are we really surprised?). Where we last left off, Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) left to fight Bulshar on their own, a risky move now that the Earp curse has been broken. In the end, they succeed but there's a price to pay: Waverly is taken into the Garden, kicking and screaming. Wynonna is unable to follow, but luckily Doc (Tim Rozon) has the power to go after her. The season ends with Wynonna returning to a near-empty Purgatory. All that's left is Nedley (Greg Lawson) and he's ready to help with a hearty, "F*ck yeah!" Without giving anything away, here's what we thought about the first two episodes of season four, "On the Road Again" and "Friends In Low Places."

We were left with a lot of questions at the end of season three like, "Who is Valdez?" and "Why is Purgatory deserted?" and "What exactly is in the Garden?" Whether or not these questions are immediately answered, the show does a great job of bringing viewers back into the action after all this time. There's something about Wynonna Earp that makes you feel at home(stead), and the start of season four is no exception. Wynonna is just as fierce (and funny) as ever, and since her number one priority has always been protecting Waverly, she's in full form despite being without her demon-killing gun, Peacemaker. However, we'd trade Peacemaker for Nedley any day. The retired Sheriff's respect for Wynonna and willingness to help has always made him the most lovable man in Purgatory, and we're thrilled to share that he steals much of the first episode.

Wynonna Earp has always done a great job of mixing the western genre with fantasy, and the new episodes manage to hold true to those roots while still feeling fresh. It can be hard to tackle new things when mixing genres, but it's clear creator Emily Andras loves her characters (and cast) so much that the new ideas seem to flow with ease. A villainous obstacle in episode two gives us hope that this season's potential big bad might be our favorite yet, and we're hoping the introduction of a new ally could mean more representation on the team.

The cast of the show is as strong as ever, and Scrofano continues to make viewers feel empowered by playing Wynonna with extreme wit, charm, and a touch of relatable vulnerability. Provost-Chalkley also gets the chance to shine in some new ways, especially in the second episode, and we're excited to see how she continues to play Waverly now that she knows about her heavenly ancestry.

There are few fandoms as dedicated and outspoken as Earpers (they managed to win the series Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show at the People's Choice Awards despite the fact that it wasn't even on the original ballot), and they will not be disappointed in the show's return. While we wish we could have seen more of Jeremy (Varun Saranga), there's not much to complain about when it comes to these new episodes. "On the Road Again" and "Friends In Low Places" provided laughs, feels, scares, drama, and a lot of Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell). Enjoy, Earpers!

Rating: 4 out of 5

Wynonna Earp Season 4 is set to debut on Sunday, July 26 on SYFY.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.