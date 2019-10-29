Wynonna Earp Showrunner Shares First Tease for Season 4

Wynonna Earp is back in action. Showrunner Emily Andras teased the new season by tweeting out a photo fo the season four premiere’s script. “Let’s begin, shall we?” she asks in the tweet. Two well-placed pens hide the episode’s title and writer. Syfy renewed Wynonna Earp for its fourth and fifth season, but financial troubles at IDW Entertainment caused delays. IDW publishes the Wynonna Earp comics that are the show’s source material. Its television wing produces the Syfy series. With those issues sorted, work began on the new series and Syfy released a teaser trailer.

Speaking during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel in July, Andras said the show won’t lose a step due to the delay. “I’m hoping to just make it the Earp-iest of all Earp seasons that ever Earp-ed,” she said.

She also said that the new season will tackle some themes that may seem relevant in the real world. “Not to get too political, I feel like there’s a lot of people feeling like they’re a part of a resistance right now, and I think that’s a big part of what our show stands for,” she said. “I just want a poster for Season 4 with all your beautiful faces that just says ‘Fight.’”

In a statement released when the series resumed production, Syfy said, “Syfy has never wavered in its support of Wynonna Earp, a unique and important series with some of the most passionate fans anywhere. To our Earper friends: Thank you for your patience and faith as we worked with our partners to ensure that Wynonna can get back to where it belongs… on Syfy.”

Lydia Antonini, president of IDW Entertainment, added, “Wynonna Earp – the series, the comics, the characters, the story and the fans are all deeply important to IDW so we are thrilled to be able to continue to tell the Wynonna story. From the very beginning, the fans have embraced the series and have transformed their passion into an inclusive community built upon empathy and support, as well as whiskey and donuts. We are grateful to have partners who were able to help us bring it back for a fourth season so that we can continue to serve the dedicated Earpers, and entertain fans everywhere.”

Wynonna Earp's fourth season will debut on Syfy in 2020.