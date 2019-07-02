Wyonnna Earp to Start Season 4 Production, Return in 2020

Production for the fourth season of Wynonna Earp is back on track. Filming on the fourth season of the SyFy series is set to begin. The show is aiming to return in summer 2020.

SyFy already renewed the Canadian series for Season Four and Five, but producer IDW Entertainment — the parent company of IDW Publishing, publisher of the Wynonna Earp comic books created by Beau Smith — ran into financial problems with funding, causing a delay. Cineflix Studios will join the series to co-produce. Cineflix Rights will shop the four seasons of the series internationally. IDW and SEVEN24 Films remain onboard as producers.

Wynonna Earp airs on SyFy in the United States and on the similarly-themed Space in Canada. The first two seasons of the show can be streamed via Netflix.

“Syfy has never wavered in its support of ‘Wynonna Earp,’ a unique and important series with some of the most passionate fans anywhere,” Syfy said in a statement. “To our Earper friends: Thank you for your patience and faith as we worked with our partners to ensure that Wynonna can get back to where it belongs… on Syfy.”

“‘Wynonna Earp’ – the series, the comics, the characters, the story and the fans are all deeply important to IDW so we are thrilled to be able to continue to tell the Wynonna story,” said Lydia Antonini, president of IDW Entertainment. “From the very beginning, the fans have embraced the series and have transformed their passion into an inclusive community built upon empathy and support, as well as whiskey and donuts. We are grateful to have partners who were able to help us bring it back for a fourth season so that we can continue to serve the dedicated Earpers, and entertain fans everywhere.”

SyFy told ComicBook.com in a previous statement that it remained committed to producing more episodes of Wynonna Earp despite its financial issues. “SYFY ordered Season 4 of Wynonna Earp from IDW and is completely committed to the series. This has not changed.”

Wynonna Earp stars Melanie Scrofano as the titular demon-hunting hero, the great-great-granddaughter of Old West lawman Wyatt Earp. The series also stars Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, and Katherine Barrell. The show was created for television by Emily Andras, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jordy Randall and Tom Cox of SEVEN24 and Peter Emerson and Brett Burlock of Cineflix executive produce, along with Todd Berger and Rick Jacobs.

