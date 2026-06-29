X-Men ’97 Confirms Another Avengers Cameo for Season 2 (But It’s Not What You Think)

The arrival of X-Men ’97 marked one of the most distinct creative choices for Marvel Studios ever since the idea of an interconnected cinematic universe. Though the animated series can clearly be watched in a vacuum by newcomers, in truth, the new series is actually a sequel to the original X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s. Not only does it have the same theme song and the same character designs, but the plot for the first season back in 2024 actually picked up from the massive cliffhanger that happened when the show ended decades prior. Marvel’s gamble worked, and fans can’t get enough.

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One of the biggest surprises in the Season 1 finale of X-Men ’97, though, was one that was pretty far from fans’ minds, even though it shouldn’t have been. In a few surprise moments, the series included other major Marvel characters for some surprise cameos, including Captain America, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Daredevil, and even Spider-Man. It had some Marvel fans convinced that a full-scale Marvel Universe could occur on Disney+, and a new clip from X-Men ’97 just made it seem more likely with another Avenger cameo, Thor, god of thunder.

Check out this exclusive clip from #XMen97: Season 2.



Premiering this Wednesday on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/FSX6AI1C3f — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) June 29, 2026

X-Men ’97 Delivers Another Marvel Cameo

In a new clip from X-Men ’97, revealed via Rotten Tomatoes, the titular heroes find themselves fighting some surprising villains (while working some ace costume variants). The big cameo occurs at the end, though, when none other than Thor appears, not only hitting one with his hammer but then tossing them across the room. As random as it seems for Thor to suddenly be in this sequence, it makes sense in context, as we see this isn’t actually Thor, but X-Men member Morph having transformed into the hero.

This isn’t the first time that Morph has been used as a springboard to make other characters have an “appearance” in the series, as he’s used in almost every episode to transform into someone. Across the first season, he mostly transforms into other X-Men characters, like Professor X, Psylocke, and Quicksilver, but also villains like Blob and Sabretooth. Not only is this not the first time he’s been used as a vessel to make a character appear, but it’s not even the first time he’s transformed into an Avenger, with Morph having turned into The Hulk in a previous episode.

Between Morph making an appearance as Thor in a new clip from X-Men ’97, plus the tease last season of the other Avengers who are actively around in the world, Marvel fans are no doubt wondering what this all means for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in this universe. To date, Marel has not made any comment one way or the other about whether the Earth seen in X-Men ’97 will become host to even more animated shows, but the demand is clearly there. For the time being, we may have to just settle for Morph doing a surprise imitation, which seems ot be the only way Deadpool can appear, too.