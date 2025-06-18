Spider-Man: The Animated Series Sequel Finally Resolves a 27-Year-Old Cliffhanger

27 years ago, Spider-Man: The Animated Series‘ cliffhanger ending left fans with a major question: What happened to Mary Jane Watson? To recap, Peter Parker (Christopher Daniel Barnes) married Mary Jane (Saratoga Ballantine), who turned out to be a hydro-powered clone created by Professor Miles Warren (Jonathan Harris). The real MJ had disappeared into an interdimensional portal when Spider-Man‘s archenemy, Norman Osborn/the Green Goblin (Neil Ross), knocked her off a bridge in the season 3 episode “Turning Point.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

After saving all of reality from Spider-Carnage in the multiversal Spider Wars, the 1998 series finale, “Farewell, Spider-Man,” ended with cosmic overseer Madame Web (Joan Lee) offering the wall crawler his reward by transporting him through another dimension. “We are going to find the real Mary Jane Watson,” she said, acknowledging that Spider-Man was “finally entitled to some happiness.”

Nearly 30 years later, Marvel Comics will give the animated Spider-Man his long-awaited happy ending in Spider-Man ’94, a new comic book series set in the world of the beloved ’90s show. Former Amazing Spider-Man and Spectacular Spider-Man comics scribe J.M. DeMatteis is writing the five-issue limited series penciled by Jim Towe (X-Force, Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse).

“The 1990s Spider-Man animated series has become a beloved part of Spidey lore — it was the introduction to Peter Parker and his universe for an entire generation — and I’m delighted to be diving back into that universe,” DeMatteis told IGN. “We’re treating this as the next season of the show, which means introducing new villains, new challenges, new adventures for Peter — while doing our best to remain true to the creative spirit that John Semper and company established with the original show.”

SPIDER-MAN ’94 #1 COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

According to Marvel, Spider-Man: The Animated Series‘ cliffhanger is “officially resolved as the Spider-Man ’94 comic book series continues with storytelling set after the dramatic final episode.”

The comic will also introduce the animated universe’s version of characters that never appeared in the animated series that aired 65 episodes over five seasons between 1994 and 1998, including the vampiric, Spider-feeding Morlun, and the disfigured Peter Parker clone Kaine.

Artist Nick Bradshaw’s (The Thing) cover above features the first look at the animated version of Morlun alongside the rogues gallery who appeared throughout the series (from left to right): Morbius, Kingpin, Kraven the Hunter, Venom, Hobgoblin, Shocker, the Lizard, Black Cat, Doctor Octopus, Rhino, and the Green Goblin.

Here’s the official synopsis: “After searching to the ends of the Multiverse, Peter Parker – the amazing, the spectacular, the radioactive Web-Head himself – A.K.A. Spider-Man, swings back into the streets of New York City with his beloved Mary Jane Watson in tow! But what’s this? One of these villains is not like the others: Witness this universe’s debut of not one, but TWO of Spider-Man’s greatest villains from the comics: Morlun and Kaine! Break out your action figures, and post up in front of the TV as we bring you back to the greatest era of animated super hero television in history! You’re never going to expect the twists and turns ahead for your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!”

Peter and Mary Jane were seen together during a cameo in “Tolerance is Extinction — Part 3,” the first season finale X-Men ’97. The Marvel Animation series revived 1992’s X-Men: The Animated Series, which aired concurrently with Spider-Man and crossed over with the series in such episodes as “The Mutant Agenda,” “Mutants’ Revenge,” and “Secret Wars.”

After last year’s X-Men ’97 finale, Barnes addressed a potential Spider-Man ’98 sequel series picking up where the original animated series left off. Barnes said he would “love to participate in such an awesome venture,” but noted that no one from Marvel reached out about continuing the series and that he has “no connection to the X-Men ’97 show.”

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios launched the new Disney+ animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, set in a separate continuity inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man ’94 #1 (of five) swings onto stands September 3 from Marvel Comics.