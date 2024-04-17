X-Men '97 fans are loving Storm's new look after Episode 6. After last week's downer ending, things went back to Ororo Munroe's storyline. (And a peek at what Charles Xavier has been up to all this time out in the Shi'ar Empire…) Forge and Storm have been trying to find a way to restore her mutant powers. However, the former X-Men hero has to rise above her own self-doubt to reclaim her power from a vampyric demon. Of course, this triumph comes with a comic-accurate version of her black costume. While a lot of 90s babies will miss the white and the shoulder pads, this is how most modern incarnations of Storm look now. So, there's another step in-line with the present for X-Men '97.

It's no secret that Marvel fans are having a bit of a moment with X-Men right now. With Deadpool & Wolverine on the horizon for the summer , people have been champing at the bit for more mutants in the MCU. Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore talked to Deadline's Crew Call podcast about popular inclusions for live-action mutants. And, surprise, surprise, Storm tops the list.

So glad Storm’s look changed in the latest ep of X-Men ‘97 like she got her powers back & looks better than ever! pic.twitter.com/b5ZcEmk1X2 — eSé (@Bayunkada) April 17, 2024

"There's no secret the X-Men are coming home and boy, if you talk about Storm and Bishop, those are two of the great characters in that franchise that I certainly could pitch you ideas all day," Moore told the Crew Call podcast. IDuring the same show, the producer said that Marvel Studios is in the "early, early days" on fashioning its X-Men plans for live-action.

Did you love this week's episode of X-Men '97? Let us know down in the comments below!