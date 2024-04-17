X-Men '97 Fans Are Loving Storm's New Look
X-Men '97 gave Storm a new look and the fans approve!
X-Men '97 fans are loving Storm's new look after Episode 6. After last week's downer ending, things went back to Ororo Munroe's storyline. (And a peek at what Charles Xavier has been up to all this time out in the Shi'ar Empire…) Forge and Storm have been trying to find a way to restore her mutant powers. However, the former X-Men hero has to rise above her own self-doubt to reclaim her power from a vampyric demon. Of course, this triumph comes with a comic-accurate version of her black costume. While a lot of 90s babies will miss the white and the shoulder pads, this is how most modern incarnations of Storm look now. So, there's another step in-line with the present for X-Men '97.
It's no secret that Marvel fans are having a bit of a moment with X-Men right now. With Deadpool & Wolverine on the horizon for the summer , people have been champing at the bit for more mutants in the MCU. Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore talked to Deadline's Crew Call podcast about popular inclusions for live-action mutants. And, surprise, surprise, Storm tops the list.
So glad Storm’s look changed in the latest ep of X-Men ‘97 like she got her powers back & looks better than ever! pic.twitter.com/b5ZcEmk1X2— eSé (@Bayunkada) April 17, 2024
"There's no secret the X-Men are coming home and boy, if you talk about Storm and Bishop, those are two of the great characters in that franchise that I certainly could pitch you ideas all day," Moore told the Crew Call podcast. IDuring the same show, the producer said that Marvel Studios is in the "early, early days" on fashioning its X-Men plans for live-action.
Did you love this week's episode of X-Men '97? Let us know down in the comments below!
STORM (and Charles tho...)
It's time to tune in for the storm episode #NW X-Men'97 S01E06 pic.twitter.com/omaicn5LlG— 🐼 (@F__kTwitte_) April 17, 2024
What a show
X-Men 97 Season 1 Episode 6 Lifedeath Part Two Review: This episode is exactly what I needed after last week episode! Storm fights & battles her most powerful enemy yet which is The Adversary! When Storm got her powers back I was celebrating! Plus Professor Xavier is back! 10/10! pic.twitter.com/0fk8nD4uUN— Josh❤️ Dune 2 & Godzilla X Kong #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) April 17, 2024
Some inside baseball for ya
I know folks are going to miss Storm's Mohawk from X-Men 97 and might be kinda mad about it
but I am happy that we get to see her OG costume in an animated project, especially since this was what she wore in Pryde of the X-men which was the initial pilot that got X-MenTAS made pic.twitter.com/6R7LawaKAO— Shana 🌸😈 Sakura Wars/Hazbin Hotel Fan 😈🌸 (@Shadow_of_Shana) April 17, 2024
Great way to start today
I got up early to watch X-Men before I started working lol y’all X-Men 97 is such an enjoyable watch😭 the last two episodes have been incredible and now my girl Storm has a new outfit ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xlHxF7hRCd— dre wallace (@SuperDre) April 17, 2024
A good little nugget
BreakingNews:Omega Level Mutant X-MEN Storm Returns With New Hair Style And Her Uncanny X-Suit Returns In Marvel Animations X-MEN 97 Episode 6 LifeDeath Part 2 pic.twitter.com/fP1jfvmH5I— DStyles510 (@DStyles0510) April 17, 2024
A bright spot amid a ton of them
Best thing about X-Men 97 is Storm pic.twitter.com/lm0HDFEFjR— Baby I'm yours (@Jessiquinn18) April 17, 2024
This hair!!!
I was just getting use to Mohawk style storm! Must admit I love her long beautiful hair. …X-Men 97. pic.twitter.com/DNNlD9tkOZ— Doug/Doug (@dougb8705) April 17, 2024
Gorgeous in motion
// #XMen97 spoilers— mcu reactions & clips (@reactmcu) April 17, 2024
ororo munroe storm's new look in x-men '97 pic.twitter.com/TUosZ0WWTG