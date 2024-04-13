X-Men '97 Director Denies Popular Fan Theory After Episode 5

Things are heating up on X-Men '97, especially after the fifth episode, "Remember It," dropped on Disney+ this week. There are a lot of theories floating around as fans try to figure out who was behind the sentinel attack on Genosha that killed many mutants. Many believe Cassandra Nova will be revealed as the show's next big bad. Created by Grant Morrison and Frank Quietly in 2001's New X-Men #114, Cassandra Nova is the long-lost twin sister of Charles Xavier/Professor X whose mission is to destroy everything in Charles' life. However, director/producer Jake Castorena recently told Inverse that Cassandra Nova isn't going to show up in the season's remaining episodes.

"I wouldn't get my hopes up for Cassandra Nova being a huge villain in our show," Castorena revealed. "But what I will say is, I don't think people will be disappointed with our choices."

However, X-Men '97 director Emi Yonemura did share some love for the Marvel villain.

"I love her because she is a challenge for Xavier," Yonemura explained. "I really love the tensions that she brings, the whole other level that she brings. I love her character design as well. I cannot say where we go, but I think what's so nice about using the original series and the comics for where we start [is that it] gives us so many options with so many rich characters like Cassandra to get to play with."

Is Emma Corrin Playing Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine?

While Cassandra Nova may not be showing up in X-Men '97, there is a chance she'll be seen in the upcoming film, Deadpool & Wolverine. While the casting hasn't been officially confirmed, there have been many rumors that The Crown's Emma Corrin is playing Charles' sister in the threequel.

In addition to Corrin, the film also stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Matthew Macfadyen.

While speaking with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy addressed the many wild rumors surrounding the film and talked about the movie's connection to the greater MCU.

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. X-Men '97 releases new episodes on Wednesdays.