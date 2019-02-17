Finally, a ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ Funko Pop Figure

The lack of a Xena: Warrior Princess Pop figure in Funko‘s lineup has been a real head-scratcher, but they finally made it happen at New York Toy Fair 2019. In fact, they also went ahead and filled the void from another ’90s TV favorite: Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.

You will be able to pre-order the Xena Pop here and Hercules Pop here at some point today, February 15th. You can keep tabs on all of the new Funko releases at New York Toy Fair 2019 right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official descriptions for the Xena and Hercules Pop figures read:

Xena: There are strong female leads and then there’s Xena, the formidable warrior princess whose adventures entertained audiences for six seasons and 134 episodes. Wearing her usual armor and wielding a sword and her signature Chakram, Pop! Xena will bring ferocity and a love of justice to any collection.

Hercules: Take a stand against monsters, evil warlords and selfish gods with Pop! Hercules straight out of The Legendary Journeys.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.