Yellowjackets Season 4 Trailer Reveals the Reunion Years in the Making, And a New Wilderness Mystery

For years, the mysteries at the heart of Yellowjackets have kept fans theorizing and rewatching to see if they can figure out all the clues ahead of the final story. Though originally pitched as a five-season series, the hit Showtime drama is officially coming to a close this year with its upcoming fourth season. Ahead of the premiere next month, a full teaser trailer for the new batch of Yellowjackets episodes has arrived, not only confirming but also teasing some new threads that will have fans ready to update their vision boards.

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Key to the trailer is the storyline that fans have been waiting to see for years and which the Season 3 finale confirmed was on the horizon: the rescue of the titular Yellowjackets from the wilderness. As we see in the footage, the surviving members are clearly being interviewed about their experience after they’ve been found and brought back to civilization. That said, it’s clear that something is already amiss about the team after they’ve been brought back, and it could be a big mystery about what got left behind in the wilderness. Watch it for yourself below.

Yellowjackets Season 4 Trailer Brings the Wilderness Home

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It’s very telling that the opening of the Yellowjackets Season 4 trailer has most of the team keeping their story not only straight, but consistent. All of them are clearly being talked to by professional investigators about what happened, and they all claim that, broadly, they just survived their exposure to the elements, notably leaving out the details about how certain people died and what then happened to their bodies. The most telling moment comes when Lottie is asked if there’s anyone still out in the wilderness they should be looking for, and she has no answer.

Another key moment is seen when a young Shauna is asked what it feels like to be home, and her two-word reply says it all: “It doesn’t.” The readjustment of the Yellowjackets from their survival in the wilderness to just going back to normal life in the ’90s will clearly be a major piece of the final season, but it’s not the only one, as the fallout from the present-day storyline with the adult version of the characters remains a major fixture as well.

Fans will recall that the Yellowjackets Season 3 finale saw Taissa and Misty teasing a partnership in 2026, teaming up to take down Shauna, though Elijah Wood’s Walter clearly has something up his sleeve as well. If we take the pieces of Shauna’s feelings from the new Season 4 trailer, as well as what she made clear in the Season 3 finale as an adult, she clearly misses the wilderness. That in mind, it doesn’t feel too far-fetched to picture the final season taking Melanie Lynskey back to the woods.

Season 4 of Yellowjackets includes the return of Emmy nominees Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci, alongside Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, and Liv Hewson, with two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank also confirmed. Newcomers include Molly Ringwald and 96-year-old Academy Award nominee June Squibb.