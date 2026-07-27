Yellowjackets Officially Wraps Filming on Final Episode, As Cast Post Emotional Tributes to Each Other

Since 2021, the gripping horror show Yellowjackets has been both compelling and disturbing to audiences, and sadly, that journey is officially almost over. Yellowjackets is a split-narrative show that jumps between the past, when a girls’ high school soccer team is involved in a plane crash, leaving them stranded (and many of them injured) in the wilderness, and the present, when the survivors of the incident are navigating adult life following such a harrowing trauma—which ends up being jam-packed with horrifying secrets.

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Among them are the acts of cannibalism, which, although they happen out of pure desperation for survival, are genuinely difficult to watch, and the games that the girls come up with to decide who is going to be eaten. Obviously, the show has grown incredibly dark over the years, but that hasn’t driven fans away. Rather, Yellowjackets fans have been eagerly awaiting season 4, which is expected later this year. The good news is that the season has just finished filming, so its arrival is presumably not too far off. The bad news is that this means the end of an incredible era—and, clearly, the stars are feeling many emotions about that update as well.

The Yellowjackets Stars Are Sharing Heartfelt Messages After Wrapping the Show

Image courtesy of Showtime

While the Yellowjackets cast might not be as close as they would be if they had really survived 19 months out in the wilderness together (and killed together), it’s clear that the actors have indeed become very close in real life. Most recently, the stars have posted a number of touching tributes to each other, coinciding with confirmation that the final episode of the show has just finished filming.

Sophie Nélisse, who plays teenage Shauna on the show, shared a photo on her Instagram account featuring herself and Melanie Lynskey, who plays the adult version of the character, along with a host of behind-the-scenes looks on set—including some very gruesome images of cut up bodies. Along with the photos, Nélisse’s caption reads, “Not to get sentimental, but it’s hard to find the words to encapsulate the end of this chapter. This show – and everyone apart of it – truly has changed my life.”

Nélisse additionally tagged Lynskey, writing in a new paragraph geared just towards Lynskey, “Sharing Shauna with you has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. You are a second mom to me and I can only aspire to become half the women that you are.” In another separate paragraph, Nélisse tagged Courtney Eaton, who plays Teen Lottie in Yellowjackets, writing, “You are one of the greatest gifts life has given me. You are my rock. My partner in crime. My forever potato.” Nélisse ended the post with an additional tribute to all Yellowjackets, saying she will never take the honor for granted.

Yet another tribute post came from Sammi Hanratty, who plays Teen Misty on the show, who similarly shared, “Oh boy…somehow we have made it to the end. This show has been a dream come true and prayers answered for me. To the YJs you are and will forever be family to me. We have been through so much together it’s absolutely insane.” Hanratty also highlighted that the show is “not for the weak,” praising the contributions of the crew to make it all possible. Hanratty then provided individual tributes to multiple cast members—so many, in fact, that she ran out of space in the Instagram caption.

A release date for the final season of Yellowjackets has not yet been revealed, but with this bittersweet update, hopefully, season 4 is just around the corner.

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