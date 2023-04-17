Yellowjackets: Nicole Maines Addresses Popular Fan Theory About Her Character

When it comes to Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets, there are plenty of mysteries. With the series currently in its second season, there are a lot of things still unfolding with the show's story: who all actually survived the 19 months lost in the wilderness, who is the creepy man with no eyes that young Taissa saw, what is actually going on in the wilderness, and what happened to Shauna's baby just to name a few. And it's that last one — the fate of Shauna's baby — that has spawned a few fan theories, including one that Lisa, a member of adult Lottie's religious group might be the child. Now, Nicole Maines who plays Lisa, is addressing the theory.

Speaking with Them, Maines says she doesn't know if any of the theories about who Lisa is are actually true, but she definitely thinks they're interesting — and that it would certainly be wild if Lisa was Shauna's wilderness baby.

"Everyone's convinced that Lisa is somebody's child," Maines said. "They think she's either Shauna's, they think that she's Charlotte's, or they think that she's Natalie's. And I don't know if any of those are true. Because of course we meet my mother, [but] we don't know if that's my birth mother! You know. Who's to say if any theories are… I don't freakin' know. I think it'd be funny if they were. I think that'd be freakin' wild if that were true! But also, this is Yellowjackets we're talking about, so who knows? But I think it's funny that they're like, 'We're not sure whose baby she is, but she's somebody's baby!'"

As it stands now, viewers don't know the fate of Shauna's baby. In the 1996 wilderness storyline, Shauna is nearing the end of her pregnancy, but in the present-day storyline, Shauna and her husband Jeff only have one child, a teen daughter who is too young to be the child Shauna gave birth to in the wilderness. Given how advanced Shauna's pregnancy is in the wilderness, it's possible fans will get at least a partial answer about the baby's fate before the end of the season but for some of the other characters, fans may have to wait for answers. Tawny Cypress recently teased that, in terms of Taissa, fans will have to wait until Season 3 for real answers about her as well as the man with no eyes.

"He's not going to figure a lot in Season 2," Cypress said about the terrifying figure. "In fact, Taissa's whole story doesn't figure a lot in Season 2. You're going to have to wait at least until Season 3 to get some real answers on what's going on with her. But you know, there's plenty of fun shenanigans to be had this season between the girls. But yeah. The man with no eyes, he's a mystery to all of us at this point."

What is Yellowjackets Season 2 about?

Yellowjackets begins in 1996, as a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travels to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in 2021. The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis.

Season 2 also sees the additions of Lauren Ambrose as adult Van, Simone Kessell as adult Lottie, Elijah Wood as Walter, Francois Arnaud as Paul, and Nia Sondaya as teen Akilah.

New episodes of Yellowjackets hit the Showtime app on Fridays and new episodes air on Showtime on Sundays.