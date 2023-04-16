Yellowjackets Star Teases Things Going "Off The Rails" in Season 2

On Showtime's Yellowjackets, it isn't just the wilderness and the 1996 storyline where things are getting weird. The present-day storyline also has its share of mystery, particularly when it comes to adult Lottie's story. Introduced in Season 2, adult Lottie is shown to be a spiritual leader who has managed to translate the wilderness into her own cult-like group where she's guiding followers to, presumably, better themselves. Among those followers is a young woman named Lisa. Played by Supergirl alum Nicole Maines, Lisa gets off on a tense foot with Nat who herself mistrusts Lottie — especially after being brought to the group against her will at the end of Season 1. But while the dynamics of the situation are themselves intense, Maines says that things are only going to get worse as Season 2 continues. Maines told Them that things are going to go "off the rails" this season.

"I mean, it is undoubtedly going to end badly," Maines said about the dynamic between Lisa, Nat, and Lottie. "But for who, I cannot say. I mean, we are playing with life or death, mystic wilderness, cult-y shit. In episode 4, Lottie says, 'We brought it back with us,' You throw whatever it is on top of that [and] something is going to go off the rails, especially when you get Misty Quigley involved."

Even before Misty gets involved, we've already seen things starting to "go off the rails" at least in terms of Lottie. The seemingly put-together spiritual leader has started having horrific visions again as she had in the wilderness and even co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco has previously hinted at adult Lottie's volatility.

"When we meet Lottie, she's a whole different person who's gone through this rehabilitation at a Swiss mental institution," Lisco said. "This woman is a guru. But she's also, like many self-proclaimed gurus, very volatile. She's able to give you the scorpion's tail at any moment. That's part of the hold she has on her followers."

What is Yellowjackets Season 2 about?

Yellowjackets begins in 1996, as a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travels to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in 2021. The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis.

Season 2 also sees the additions of Lauren Ambrose as adult Van, Simone Kessell as adult Lottie, Elijah Wood as Walter, Francois Arnaud as Paul, and Nia Sondaya as teen Akilah.

New episodes of Yellowjackets hit the Showtime app on Fridays and new episodes air on Showtime on Sundays.