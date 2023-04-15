Yellowjackets Star Teases Fans Will Have to Wait Until Season 3 For Answers About Her Character

Thus far this season on Yellowjackets, viewers have seen adult Taissa's life spiral further and further out of control. It's something that ramps up a bit in this week's fourth episode "Old Wounds", but while we're seeing things get more and more unsettling for the newly elected senator, according to Tawny Cypress, fans hoping for answers about Taissa will have to wait. Cypress told TVLine that we won't get real answers about her— or about the man with no eyes — until Season 3.

"He's not going to figure a lot in Season 2," Cypress said about the terrifying figure. "In fact, Taissa's whole story doesn't figure a lot in Season 2. You're going to have to wait at least until Season 3 to get some real answers on what's going on with her. But you know, there's plenty of fun shenanigans to be had this season between the girls. But yeah. The man with no eyes, he's a mystery to all of us at this point."

Series showrunner Ashley Lyle also previously teased the mystery of the man with no eyes, suggesting that the character represents something very grim.

"All I'm going to say about the man with no eyes is that we see in the first season that Tai has lived as this person who's based her life on pragmatism," Ashley Lyle said at Paleyfest (via Insider). "I personally believe that she would define herself as an atheist, if not, an agnostic. And yet as a young child, she had this incredibly informative, traumatic experience when her grandmother, who she was very close to, was close to death and had this sort of terrifying moment where she was anticipating, you know, the transition to the next life and expecting sort of angels and trumpets and instead had a terrifying vision."

Lyle also explained the while Taissa isn't exactly a religious person, for her the character represents something else: death incarnate — and we'll be seeing more of him.

"And so, I think that for Taissa, who's very much not in touch with her spiritual self, and very much not in touch with her ability to believe, or, her faith, there's this sort of symbolic character of, you know, you could look at him as death incarnate," Lyle said of the man. "I think what he represents is 'the unknown' and the unknown is something that Taissa is very uncomfortable with as a character."

New episodes of Yellowjackets hit the Showtime app on Fridays and new episodes air on Showtime on Sundays.