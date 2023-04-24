Yellowjackets Stars Address Misty's Surprising Season 2 Twist

Things have been rather eventful in both of the timelines on Yellowjackets in the show's second season. When you kick off a season with your main character putting makeup on her dead best friend and eating her ear, things are bound to get even crazier. In this week's new episode, "Two Truths and a Lie," we learn a lot about Misty, and how her present-day mindset is influenced by a shocking moment from her time in the wilderness. WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Yellowjackets Season 2! Continue reading at your own risk...

It's revealed in this week's episode that Misty inadvertently kills Crystal, her only true friend, after admitting that she destroyed the plane's emergency radio. Crystal fell to her death and Misty is to blame, and that's something Misty continues to carry with her in the present day, directly effecting her relationship with Walter, the only other person who really knows and cares about her.

Following the new episode's release, both actors who play Misty spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the surprising Crystal twist and how it informs their character.

"I have to care about Misty to play her, so I have a lot of love for her. And my heart kind of broke for her when Crystal does turn on her," said Samantha Hanratty, who plays teenaged MIsty. "Every time we did that scene, I don't even consider myself a Method actor, but my heart literally would drop every time she rejected me, and I felt like I was turning into a little kid again. Scrambling to take back what I just did."

"I can watch it now and be able to almost laugh, like, of course this happens to Misty! But during the filming process, it was so heartbreaking and so sad, and it messes Misty up for quite a bit," she continued. "This is the first person who has ever really loved her and who she has really loved, and it's been taken away from her. But very quickly, if someone tells her, 'snap out of it,' she's able to snap out of it."

Christina Ricci plays Misty in the present-day timeline, who suddenly shuts down Walter when he suggests she could be a killer if she needed to be.

"That is one of the things that perhaps informs her hesitancy to really get involved with Walter," Ricci said. "I think there should be a certain amount of hesitancy – and certainly with how he divulges that he knows who she is – that I think is terrifying for her, because the last person who knew who she was was Crystal, if you take the two sort of parallel storylines. I loved that, because I was excited for that to play out with Walter."

"She's innately not a trustworthy person, because her wants and desires and impulses negatively impact other people," she added. "She's like a Lennie, she will crush the puppy to death. But also, when I was reading it, I realized this also puts any new relationship with a new person in jeopardy. Because to get close to somebody might be revealing who she is and then in that case, it's going to end in tragedy."

