Yellowjackets: Major Character Becomes a Killer in Heartbreaking Fashion

With every passing episode of Yellowjackets, life in the woods is getting more and more difficult for the teenage girls stranded there. The cold is relentless, one of them is pregnant, another is somehow communicating with an unseen supernatural entity, and they've run so low on food that they ate one of their dead friends. In this week's new episode, the Yellowjackets lose another teammate, but one of their own is responsible for her death. WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the latest episode of Yellowjackets Season 2! Continue reading at your own risk...

The latest casualty in the wilderness is Crystal, perhaps better known as Misty's new best pal. Misty and Crystal have been growing close since being stranded in the woods, a strange silver lining to the worst situation imaginable. Unfortunately for Crystal, it's her bond with Misty that gets her killed.

In the latest episode of Yellowjackets, "Two Truths and a Lie," Crystal and Misty end up walking the bathroom bucket out to the cliff to dump it, sharing secrets with one another along the way. Crystal tells Misty everything she keeps from other people, including the fact that Crystal isn't even her actual name and that she messed around with a certain boy back at school. As we all know, Misty has a much bigger, much more horrific secret. Believing Crystal truly understands her to her core, Misty makes the horrible mistake of telling Crystal that she destroyed the plane's emergency radio, eliminating the possibility of calling for help.

Crystal immediately changes her expression and it's clear she's never going to look at Misty the same way again. Misty tries to play it off as a joke but she's not a good enough actress for that. Worried Crystal will tell the others, Misty starts backing her friend down, going as far as to say she'll kill her if she tells anyone. No sooner do the words leave her mouth than she takes one step too many, causing Crystal to fall straight off the cliff and down to her death.

Misty obviously doesn't tell anyone else what happened. After climbing down and trying to perform CPR on a very dead Crystal, she sees the snow quickly covering her body on the ground. She decides instead to run back and tell everyone else that she and Crystal got separated in the storm and that she's missing.

While Misty may not have physically pushed Crystal off the ledge, it's clear she's responsible, and it's something she will carry with her forever. That much is made clear in the present day timeline. Misty has found someone in Walter that truly does understand her, in a way that no one else ever could. He believes she killed Adam and tells her to her face that it doesn't bother him at all. When Misty is confronted with someone believing she is capable of murder, however, she shuts down completely and pushes Walter away. Nearly 30 years later, she's still not ready to accept responsibility for what happened out in the wilderness.

What did you think of the latest episode of Yellowjackets? Let us know in the comments!