Showtime’s Yellowjackets is retuning for its fourth and final season, which has some fairly-high stakes hanging over it. Like other mystery-based shows (Lost, True Detective), Yellowjackets has consistently kicked the proverbial can down the road when it comes to revealing the juiciest parts of the secrets that it’s teased since Season 1. But now it’s the final chapter of the story and its time to pay the tab, with real answers and resolutions.

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So how has Yellowjackets done with landing the plane (…no pun)? Well, according to the Rotten Tomatoes score for Season 4, the show has just done an okay job settling things. Yellowjackets‘ Final Season has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of the entire series – but don’t panic, because there hasn’t been that much of a fall off.

Yellowjackets The Final Season Rotten Tomatoes Score Sets Modest Expectations

At the time of writing this, Yellowjackets Season 4 has Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 82%, with over twenty reviews submitted. That is indeed the lowest score for any season of the series, as you can see in the chart below:

Yellowjackets Season 1 Yellowjackets Season 2 Yellowjackets Season 3 Yellowjackets Season 4 100% 94% 84% 82%

So, Yellowjackets Season 4 seems to be pretty much in line with the critical view of Season 3. If you want to view it in a positive light: Season 4 has experienced the lowest rate of drop-off in terms of critical score. Unfortunately, this seems to cement the fact taht the overall impression of the show is one of diminishing returns, season over season. Yellowjackets Season 1 was a near-perfect (or perfect, according to its score) supernatural-mystery-darma, which actually looked like it could be a true successor to Lost. And yet, by Season 2, the show started to feel wildly uneven: the survival-horror-drama set in the past (with the younger cast of leads) quickly overtook the present day drama (with the older cast of leads), which has seemed to flounder more and more as the seasons have gone on.

The Final Season of Yellowjackets will finally reach the long-awaited middle point of the story, when the Yellowjackets soccer team were rescued from the wilderness and returned to society. That will bring both sides of the series together, and hopefully have them work in tandem to hammer home the core points and themes of the series.

“Season 4 is definitely a big improvement from Season 3, but it’s disappointing that the standards are so low that this will define the season as “good” rather than “excellent” like in Season 1,” writes Katie Doll of CBR. “There’s no denying that Yellowjackets is disheveled at this point, attempting to wrap up what was originally five seasons into four. But it still cares about the evolution of its characters, and how they turn out will likely be the reason people will tune in for the final time.”

Yellowjackets is airing on Showtime and streaming on Paramount+.