Yellowjackets Final Season Premiere Date Confirmed, And The Story Is the One I’ve Been Waiting On

Ever since its premiere in 2021, Yellowjackets has quickly become a cult hit for fans not only because of its dual-timeline storytelling but also because of the larger mysteries at the heart of the show. It didn’t hurt that one of the timelines was the 1990s, so there was a heaping dose of nostalgia for some viewers, but the show also came with two ticking clocks for the story that were established by the pilot episode. The first was: At what point would this girl’s soccer team resort to cannibalism after being stranded in the wilderness (a bridge they crossed in Season 2), and the second was: When are they going to get rescued? Yellowjackets Season 3 finale hinted that this storyline was coming, and now we have a date for when we’ll get to see it.

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Paramount+ has confirmed that Yellowjackets Season 4 will officially premiere on the service this November, with the first episode debuting on Friday, November 20, meaning the week before Thanksgiving just got a feast of its own. Even better, the official plot description for the new episodes confirms that not only is the rescue storyline something that will be central to the last episodes, but that there will be more story to explore between last season’s call for help and before the rescue arrives.

Per the official plot description for the final season of Yellowjackets, it seems like the “wilderness” portion of the story will pick up right where it left off, after Natalie was able to secure the satellite phone and hike to a location to call for help. The blurb reads: “As the survivors race to bury their sins before rescue arrives and an old flame roars back into town with plans of her own, turns out not every homecoming is a joyous one, and this one’s going to sting.”

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Ever since the first episode of Yellowjackets, the details of the team’s rescue and how the world would respond to their story of survival have been hinted at but never fully explored. In truth, most of the details we’ve learned about it have come from the “present day” side of the narrative, which is set long enough in the future that much of the actual aftermath hasn’t been revealed, with many only speaking in hushed whispers.

Though we know there’s at least some rumor that spreads about the team resorting to cannibalism, as detailed in some story elements across the show, we don’t know when that part of their story gets brought to life after their rescue. There’s also the larger narrative thread that the show will need to explore, which is the immediate time after their return home: Not only how the girls will try to settle back into normal life (and how difficult that might be), but how life itself will have moved on in the time since they disappeared. As fans may recall, the team was stranded in the wilderness for over a year and a half, which is a long time for everyone back home.

Season 4 of Yellowjackets includes the return of Emmy nominees Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci, alongside Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, and Liv Hewson, with two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank also confirmed. Newcomers include Molly Ringwald and 96-year-old Academy Award nominee June Squibb.

An official episode count for Yellowjackets Season 4 hasn’t been confirmed, but assuming it’s in the 10 range as previous seasons, fans may not have to say goodbye to the show for good until the start of 2027, which thankfully gives us some extra time.