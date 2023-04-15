Yellowstone Cast Reveals if They Are Team Beth or Team Jamie

While the behind-the-scenes drama about the future of Yellowstone has gotten plenty of attention in recent weeks, the on-screen drama in the Paramount Network hit has been wild this season as well. The first half of Season 5 ended with Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) declaring war on the rest of the family as he moves to impeach his father, Montana governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and when Beth (Kelly Reilly) threatens him, Jamie calls her bluff — and sets up a showdown between the two siblings. While fans of the series still has to wait for the rest of Season 5 to see how the battle will ultimately play out, the cast of Yellowstone is already picking their sides as to who which team they're rooting for.

Speaking with Us (via Yahoo!), Mo Brings Plenty, Gil Birmingham, Wendy Moniz, and Dawn Olivieri all revealed whether they are Team Jamie or Team Beth — and while Jamie may not be anyone's favorite character, it seems most of the cast is actually Team Jamie.

"Honestly, I know this is gonna blow people's minds, but I'm a fan of Jamie," Brings Plenty said. "The vulnerability that he has, but also the struggles. It always seems like society — there's so much against him, but he's still making his way through."

Birmingham, who plays Thomas Rainwater, agreed.

"He has that strength, so I really admire that character a lot," he said.

Unsurprisingly Olivieri, who plays Jamie's collaborator and romantic partner Sarah, is also Team Jamie — though she did have plenty of respect for Beth, too.

"I would say I'm Team Jamie, obviously, because I am on his side, I'm his partner in this, but there's almost a part of me that would also say I am Team Beth," she said. "If I could win my game, whatever that game is, I could get Beth to take Jamie out and then I could take Beth out. It seems like it'd be a very easy sort of play that I could make. So, it's a chess move, but I don't know what's at stake yet."

However, Moniz, who plays former Montana governor Lynelle Perry, was definitely Team Beth. "I mean Lynelle was very close to Jamie in the beginning, but now she's flipped, so it's hard to say," she said. "As a viewer, I'm scared of Beth. So, I guess Team Beth!"

What's going on with Season 5 of Yellowstone?

Currently, Season 5 of Yellowstone is not yet complete. The back half of the season was initially announced to air sometime this summer, but production on the new episodes has not yet started and there has been quite a bit of rumored behind-the-scenes drama, particularly when it comes to the continued participation of series star Kevin Costner. It was previously reported that there has been friction between series creator Taylor Sheridan and Costner about the show's shooting schedule and last weekend, the show's panel at PaleyFest didn't exactly go as planned when only four members of the cast failed to appear. The original panel lineup included Sheridan, Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Jackie Weaver, and executive producer David Glasser. Only Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, and Dawn Olivieri showed up. It was reported that "scheduling conflicts" were to blame for the issues.

