Yellowstone Star Teases Kevin Costner Quitting the Series After Season 5

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner's future with the wildly popular Paramount Network series has been the source of a lot of question and speculation in recent months and now, series star Dawn Olivieri has entered the conversation, teasing that "nothing is forever" — teasing that Costner could be done with Yellowstone at the end of the current season.

"Sometimes we have to own the fact that nothing is forever and impermanence is the single thing we can count on. And that life is like that," Olivieri told DailyMail.com about rumors that Costner was looking to exit Yellowstone at Paleyfest.

Olivieri also said that she thinks that there will be some surprises for fans with plot lines in the remainder of Season 5, the back half of which has not yet started production. It had previously been announced that the series — which is currently on hiatus — would return with new episodes this summer, though that timeline is now looking very unlikely.

"I believe in Taylor to write the rollercoaster," Olivieri said. "I can trust him to do that because why else are you writing? Are you writing so that everyone feels happy and they feel good about what you've just done to them? That's not why we watch Taylor Sheridan things. We watch it because we go, 'ooh, I can't believe that just happened. Ooh, how could he do that?' Right? So, however he writes this, it's not going to be for the benefit of everyone at home to just nicely go in their bed at night and put their head on the pillow and be like, 'I am happy that's how he did it.' That's never going to be the case. That's not why he is where he is, writing what he's writing."

What's going on with Season 5 of Yellowstone?

Currently, Season 5 of Yellowstone is not yet complete. The back half of the season was initially announced to air sometime this summer, but production on the new episodes has not yet started and there has been quite a bit of rumored behind-the-scenes drama, particularly when it comes to the continued participation of series star Kevin Costner. It was previously reported that there has been friction between series creator Taylor Sheridan and Costner about the show's shooting schedule and last weekend, the show's panel at PaleyFest didn't exactly go as planned when only four members of the cast failed to appear. The original panel lineup included Sheridan, Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Jackie Weaver, and executive producer David Glasser. Only Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, and Dawn Olivieri showed up. It was reported that "scheduling conflicts" were to blame for the issues.