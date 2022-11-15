Yellowstone Star Teases Major Character Is Ready to Explode

Things could get ugly for the Dutton family in Season 5 of Yellowstone, especially since they are now neck-deep in the world of politics. John Dutton is the new governor of Montana, Beth Dutton is his chief of staff, and Jamie Dutton is being blackmailed into doing everything the two of them say — even when law and politics are his areas of expertise. At some point this season, Jamie is probably going to snap, and things are really going to go sideways when that happens.

Beth forced Jamie to kill his father and then filmed him getting rid of the body. She controls him now, but that may not last for long. Jamie is steaming and the folks at Market Equities are looking at him like a weak link to expose. Actor Wes Bentley opened up to The Hollywood Reporter after Yellowstone's Season 5 premiere about the danger Jamie could be in the future.

"Inside, he's boiling. And it will explode," Bentley explained. "Jamie's potential for being the threat is real. Is that redemption? Is that revenge? Or, is it survival? I don't know. But something like that is going to have to happen. I don't think Jamie comes back from season four events; I think he is a changed man now."

There's no recovering from the events of last season for Jamie, and they will likely dictate every decision he makes going forward. His relationship with those closest to him has been forever changed, especially when it comes to Beth.

"Any love that was there is gone with Beth, and his father basically took any job Jamie would like out of this whole arrangement, so now he views John differently, too," Bentley explained. "Jamie is a broken man, but at the moment, he's a broken man under someone's thumb who doesn't have a way out, so he's boiling and looking for that way out."

Any way out for Jamie would likely spell big trouble for John, Beth, and the rest of the Dutton family. The question now becomes whether or not Market Equities can capitalize on the rift in the family.

