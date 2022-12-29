Yellowstone Star Teases "A Lot Coming" in Midseason Finale

The fifth season of Paramount Network's Yellowstone has been an eventful one thus far. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is now the governor of Montana, but despite his position of power, there are still plenty of threats to the Yellowstone ranch — and as the most recent episode, "The Dream is Not Me" revealed, including one from inside his family. That episode saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) ally himself with Market Equities' Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) and put into motion an attempt to have John impeached all with the aim of Jamie himself becoming governor instead. Now, with the series headed into its midseason finale on Sunday, Piper Perabo, who plays activist and environmental advisor Summer Higgins teases there is a lot coming.

"There's a lot coming," Perabo told TV Insider. "Things are on the move. I can't wait to get back to the back half just because I want to know what happens. I personally only know what happens up to the midseason finale up to that last second, and I don't know what happens when we come back,"

"I think you can tell that things are going really south because [the seventh] episode doesn't end at the fair; it ends with him practicing that speech," she said of Jamie preparing to call for John's impeachment. "And Taylor's very good — if you're paying attention, he's telling you where the trouble's coming from. I think the fact that he ends with that scene is, for those paying attention, he's showing you."

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait too much longer to see exactly what the midseason finale brings. The series will air that episode on January 1, 2023 — New Year's Day — though after that, there will be a wait for the rest of the season. Paramount Network has not yet announced when the series will return for the remainder of Season 5's episodes.

Is Yellowstone on Paramount+?

The four previous seasons of Yellowstone are available on Peacock, not Paramount+, thanks to a streaming deal that was made before Paramount+ was rebranded. Yellowstone spinoffs, however, are exclusive to Paramount+. As for Yellowstone Season 5, you'll need to turn to cable or cable alternatives to watch the new episodes, unless you plan on waiting until late next summer for them to arrive on Peacock.

Yellowstone returns for its midseason finale on Sunday, January 1, 2023 on Paramount Network.