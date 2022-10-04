Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer Shatters Viewing Records

There has never been more hype surrounding Yellowstone, and Paramount now has the numbers to prove it. Taylor Sheridan's drama series broke its own records at the end of its fourth season earlier this year, continuing to establish itself as one of the biggest hits on all of cable TV. Now, the trailer for Season 5 is starting to break records as well. People showed up in droves to watch the first footage from the upcoming season.

According to Deadline, Paramount has reported that the Yellowstone Season 5 trailer was viewed 14.4 million times in its first 24 hours, with 1.7 million engagements during that same timeframe. The trailer tripled the viewership of the Season 4 trailer, in addition to earning six times as much engagement as its predecessor. There were also more than 30,000 social media mentions for the trailer in that opening day.

The point is, Yellowstone is hotter than ever heading into its fifth season. The premiere, slated for November 13th on the Paramount Network, will likely top the records set by the Season 4 finale.

Yellowstone is quickly becoming one of the biggest properties in Paramount's roster, and the company is clearly going all-in on the Taylor Sheridan-created franchise. Prequel series 1923 is arriving on Paramount+ this winter. There will be a spinoff to the already existing prequel 1883, which till tell the story of Bass Reeves. The long awaited 6666 spinoff is also acting as a prequel of sorts, and it has been moved from Paramount+ to the Paramount Network.

"Yellowstone's record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. "Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss."

"We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences," said executive producer David C. Glasser, 101 Studios.

Are you excited for Yellowstone Season 5? Let us know in the comments!