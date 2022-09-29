Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer Released by Paramount Network

The highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone is now less than two months away. Season 4 of the series broke records for Paramount Network, once again proving itself as one of the biggest shows on cable television. In November, the series will officially return for its fifth installment, and the first trailer is giving fans a glimpse at all of the wild western drama that lies ahead.

The first trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 arrived online on Thursday morning and it shows John Dutton and his family getting knee-deep into politics. Kevin Costner's character is now running things in Montana, which means plenty of new challenges and trouble for the entire Dutton family. You can check out the trailer in its entirety below.

In Season 5, Beth and Rip are now married, and the former seems to be serving in her father's office. Kayce finds himself in a new place as well, thanks to his vision at the end of Season 4.

Yellowstone is quickly becoming one of the biggest properties in Paramount's roster, and the company is clearly going all-in on the Taylor Sheridan-created franchise. Prequel series 1923 is arriving on Paramount+ this winter. There will be a spinoff to the already existing prequel 1883, which till tell the story of Bass Reeves. The long awaited 6666 spinoff is also acting as a prequel of sorts, and it has been moved from Paramount+ to the Paramount Network.

"Yellowstone's record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. "Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss."

"We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone. The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences," said executive producer David C. Glasser, 101 Studios.

What did you think of the Yellowstone Season 5 trailer? Let us know in the comments!