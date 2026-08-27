You Star Penn Badgley Is Back for a Brand-New Murder Series, & It Sounds Even Bloodier

The psychological thriller You was undoubtedly a phenomenon while it was still ongoing, and a year after the series finale was released, it seems likely to become a show that’s looked back on as a classic for years to come. There were myriad aspects of this show that made it such a success, from a compelling storyline to multiple seasons of the show that each genuinely introduced something new. However, there’s no question that high on the list of reasons this show was such a smash hit was Penn Badgley’s performance as Joe Goldberg. Although Badgley was best known for Gossip Girl prior to his role in You, which is obviously quite a different TV show tonally, he stepped into the role of this cold-blooded killer and was absolutely brilliant, simultaneously making audiences sympathize with and even like Joe while also carrying out truly heinous acts on screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, it’s not difficult to imagine that a series such as this one takes a serious toll, as it repeatedly forces an actor into a very dark place through their performance. So, while it was clear that Badgley executed—no pun intended—the role of Joe Goldberg well, it wasn’t certain whether he’d step into a character or story such as this one again, at least anytime soon. Thankfully for fans of You and Badgley, though, it seems that one year off from a killer TV show was all it took, as Badgley has just been confirmed to be leading a brand-new series titled Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone. Even with a title such as that one, though, there may be something unexpected about Badgley’s part in this upcoming story.

Penn Badgley’s Serial Killer Character Days Might Still Be Over

Image courtesy of Netflix

Although Badgley is confirmed to be the star of this upcoming series, and the title alone makes it very clear that the show will be full of murders, his character might actually look quite different this time around. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone follows Ern Cunningham (Badgley), a ‘mystery-writing expert’ who heads to Vermont for family reunion ‘to welcome his brother Michael home from prison—the same brother Ern helped convict.’” Seemingly, then, Badgley’s character won’t actually be the one killing but rather will be the one investigating, which is a fun reversal to his days as Joe in You.

Never say never when it comes to a whodunnit, though, especially when that whodunnit reportedly also “subverts the murder mystery genre in the most unexpected and entertaining ways,” according to head of global TV at Amazon MGM Peter Friedlander, quoted in the same article. It’s therefore possible that Badgley’s character Ern will be found to be more involved in the murders than the show’s description suggests, or this may actually be an opportunity for Badgley to star in a murder-fueled show without being the one who is carrying out the killings. No matter which ends up being the case, it is definitely exciting to hear that audiences will get to see Badgley back in a role such as this one again soon—although, for now, that exact timeline isn’t known, as the show currently has no official release date.