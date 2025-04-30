7 Must-See Shows for Fans of Netflix’s You

After five seasons, one of Netflix’s fan-favorite series has come to an end. Since its premiere, You quickly won over audiences with its irresistible mix of suspense, the obsessions of a dark protagonist, and plenty of disturbing twists. Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) story captivated millions of viewers around the world, turning the series into a ratings sensation. With its tense storytelling and surprising character developments, the show became a cultural touchstone for psychological thrillers in the streaming era. But if you’ve become hooked on the series and now feel a bit empty after it’s over, don’t worry – there are plenty of other stories filled with psychological tension and morally gray characters to binge-watch from now on.

Here are seven must-see series that will capture every You fan from the first episode to the last – just like Joe would, only perhaps in a slightly less disturbing way.

Dexter

Besides being obsessed, Joe Goldberg is a serial killer, which is exactly why You is so captivating. And with that in mind, what better series to explore the depths of a murderous protagonist’s mind than Dexter? The show (now, with three spinoffs) follows the title character, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a forensic analyst specializing in blood spatter patterns at the Miami Police Department, who leads a double life as a serial killer. Guided by the “Code of Harry,” taught to him by his adoptive father, he channels his homicidal impulses to eliminate criminals who have escaped justice.

Over eight seasons, the series delves into the character’s psychological complexities, exploring the internal conflict between his facade as a model citizen and his dark instincts. Much like what we saw with Joe over time, as he finally embraced his evil side. With Dexter, obsession, identity, and moral duality are the central themes, and when compared to You, the primary difference lies in the motivations – while one is driven by a twisted search for love, the other follows a warped sense of justice.

Dexter is available to stream on Netflix.

Barry

For fans of You who are now looking for something a little different, like humor, but still want to keep the darkness, Barry is a sure bet and definitely worth checking out. The show follows Barry Berkman (Bill Hader), a former Marine and hitman from Cleveland who travels to Los Angeles to eliminate a target. However, while tracking his victim to an acting class, he becomes fascinated by the local art scene and decides to try a new life as an actor. It’s then that the conflict between his criminal past and his desire for redemption becomes the driving force.

Although it might not be on everyone’s radar, Barry was critically acclaimed and received several awards, including an Emmy. The entire series centers on a deeply complex character trying to balance two lives. He’s on a quest to find purpose in a more “normal” life, but his past as a hitman won’t let him escape. This blend of dark humor with the gravity of his choices creates a very interesting (and disturbing) dynamic. If you’re after a psychological plot that delves deep into human nature, but with some comic relief, there’s no better option.

Barry is available to stream on Max.

Killing Eve

Here, the central theme is obsession, something very similar to You. However, there’s a bit more action in the narrative. Killing Eve follows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), an MI5 analyst who finds herself involved in an international manhunt to capture Villanelle (Jodie Comer), a psychopathic assassin working for a secret organization called The Twelve. As the pursuit intensifies, a mutual obsession begins to develop between them, and all boundaries between hunter and prey start to blur. It’s a complex dynamic, but it’s precisely this obsession that makes the show so cool.

The series, which earned Golden Globe and Emmy awards for its leading actresses, delves into the psychology of both protagonists, who constantly flirt with the thin line between love and violence, keeping viewers on edge. Every action prompts a reaction, and Killing Eve explores the impact obsession has on the characters’ behavior and decisions, revealing how far someone is willing to go for a dangerous desire for control and possession – something that intrigued audiences when they first encountered Joe in You.

Killing Eve is available to stream on Netflix.

Mindhunter

A David Fincher series? It’s bound to be good. Mindhunter is set in the late ’70s and follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), who, along with psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv), pioneer the field of criminal profiling. They interview incarcerated serial killers, such as Ed Kemper and Richard Speck, to understand their motivations and behaviors, with the aim of solving ongoing cases. Compared to You, it may not be a show with a fully serialized plot, but it explores the human mind brilliantly and in a way that keeps the viewer hooked throughout.

Here, the subject is criminal psychology with a completely investigative approach, analyzing the patterns and motivations of murderers (who actually existed). The show is worth watching for its tense atmosphere and its cold, meticulous view of the profiles of those who choose to kill and take pleasure in it. You delved into Joe’s story to explain his behavior, but if that wasn’t enough, Mindhunter manages to get to the heart of the matter.

Mindhunter is available to stream on Netflix.

Bates Motel

Psycho is a classic, but what if it were possible to make a spinoff? Bates Motel serves as a contemporary prequel to the drama, following Norma Bates (Vera Farmiga) and her son Norman (Freddie Highmore) after the mysterious death of Norma’s husband. They move to the coastal town of White Pine Bay, where they buy an abandoned motel to start a new life. As the series unfolds, the relationship between mother and son becomes increasingly complex and disturbing – dark secrets are revealed, delving into Norman’s psychology as he transitions into becoming the infamous killer from the original film.

For fans of You who are drawn to stories of obsession, identity, and dysfunctional relationships, the show offers an equally intense experience. Both explore the minds of morally ambiguous protagonists – with Joe’s actions driven by past trauma with his mother, and Norman’s story providing a more detailed view of his traumatic events with Norma, helping viewers better understand his descent. Bates Motel presents a cold, psychological narrative with multifaceted characters, and that’s what makes the show so gripping.

Bates Motel is available to stream on Prime Video.

Hannibal

Still thinking about classic productions, Hannibal Lecter has become one of pop culture’s greatest villains, and now he’s another serial killer to watch after following Joe’s life in You. Hannibal tells the story of the relationship between FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), who is secretly a cannibalistic serial killer. As Will investigates macabre crimes, he grows increasingly close to the doctor, unaware of his true identity. The series is renowned for its stunning visual aesthetics, sophisticated dialogue, and a tense atmosphere that permeates throughout.

How far can Joe manipulate someone? Fans have already seen this, but when it comes to Hannibal, things go much further. The dynamic between Hannibal and Will is charged with tension, similar to Joe’s subtle manipulation in You. However, while he’s driven by a pathological need for affection, Hannibal has a much darker goal: absolute control over the mind and emotions of his target. If you’re looking for a series that takes psychological tension and twisted relationships to a whole new level, this is an excellent choice.

Hannibal is available to stream on Prime Video.

Ozark

Ozark differs slightly from You in its approach, but it’s also about someone who leads a double life – or rather, more than one. Those who enjoyed watching the dynamic between Joe and Love will find a lot to appreciate here. The story follows Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), a Chicago financial advisor who, after a money laundering scheme for a Mexican cartel goes wrong, is forced to move his family to the Ozarks region of Missouri. There, he must establish an even larger money laundering operation to appease the cartel and ensure his family’s safety. What are the limits of ethics? What is the right thing to do to survive? That’s what the series is about.

In You, Joe is willing to do anything to protect his girlfriends or family (especially his son). In Ozark, Marty follows the same line. The show delves deep into the complexity of survival in a criminal environment, where the stakes are high and the consequences of choices can be fatal. It revolves around characters who are willing to do whatever it takes to protect what matters most to them, even if it means sacrificing their own humanity in the process.

Ozark is available to stream on Netflix.