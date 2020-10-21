Scott Speedman Joins the Cast of You Season 3

✖

You has grown to be one of the most buzzworthy television shows in recent years, especially after the Lifetime series officially became a Netflix original in its second season. After Season 2's epic ending debuted late last year, fans have been eager to see how the series goes forward from here -- and luckily, we just got our first major update surrounding Season 3. On Wednesday, Netflix's official Twitter account announced that Felicity and Underworld alum Scott Speedman will be joining the cast of the series in Season 3. Speedman is set to play Matthew, described as "a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father" who is "reserved, mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn ...all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath." This news comes as production on Season 3 is expected to kick off next month.

Scott Speedman has joined the cast of YOU Season 3! He’ll play Matthew, a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. He's reserved, mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn ... all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath pic.twitter.com/EYp7Xfg65u — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 21, 2020

Speedman is best known for his roles as Ben Covington on the hit series Felicity, Michael Corvin across the Underworld series of films, XO Sam Kendal in Last Resort, and Barry Blackwell in Animal Kingdom.

Speedman's arrival on the series is definitely interesting -- and fans will be eager to see how he fits into the ever-twisting narrative of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). The fact that Matthew is described as a husband and father could hint that he's somehow tied to the new suburban neighborhood that Joe and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) have moved to -- and maybe the new next-door neighbor that Joe is shown to be fixating on in Season 2's final scene.

Of course, that could debunk the theory that the neighbor in question is really Joe's mom, but viewers will have to wait and see either way.

Season 2 of You also starred Jenna Ortega as Ellie Alves, James Scully as Forty Quinn, Ambyr Childers as Candace Stone, Carmela Zumbado as Delilah Alves, Robin Lord Taylor as Will Bettelheim, and Charlie Barnett as Gabe Miranda.

What do you think of Speedman joining the cast of You Season 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The first two seasons of You are currently available to stream on Netflix.