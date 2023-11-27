Young Sheldon Rises Through Netflix Top 10 After Recent Arrival
The Big Bang Theory prequel is already a major hit on Netflix.
Netflix subscribers got a big surprise last week, when it was announced that one of the biggest shows on TV would be heading to the service. Young Sheldon, the hit prequel to The Big Bang Theory on CBS, has seen its previous seasons available exclusively on Max, due to the show being produced by Warner Brothers Television. Warner Bros. Discovery has been licensing a lot of its biggest titles out to rival streaming services as of late, and Young Sheldon is the latest hit to get added to another service.
The first five seasons of Young Sheldon were added to Netflix's streaming lineup on Friday, and subscribers have wasted no time binging the series.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list sees Young Sheldon rise to the second spot on the lineup of Netflix's most popular series. Squid Game: The Challenge, the new reality competition based on Netflix's Squid Game, is the only series able to top Young Sheldon.
You can check out the full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!
1. Squid Game: The Challenge
"In this reality competition show inspired by Squid Game, 456 players put their skills to the ultimate test for a life-changing $4.56 million prize."prevnext
2. Young Sheldon
"Brilliant yet awkward nine-year-old Sheldon Cooper lands in high school where his smarts leave everyone stumped in this The Big Bang Theory spinoff."prevnext
3. A Nearly Normal Family
"The world of a seemingly perfect family shatters when a shocking murder proves that they're willing to make desperate moves to protect one another."prevnext
4. The Crown
"Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."prevnext
5. First Wives Club
"Best friends lift each other up as they navigate rocky relationships, demanding careers and new beginnings. Based on the hit 1996 comedy."prevnext
6. Matt Rife: Natural Selection
"From his problem with protection crystals to his beef with social media trolls, comedian Matt Rife holds nothing back in this rollicking stand-up special."prevnext
7. My Demon
"A pitiless demon becomes powerless after getting entangled with an icy heiress, who may hold the key to his lost abilities — and his heart."prevnext
8. Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
"Comedian Mike Birbiglia dives headlong into morality, medical tests, nature's pillows and an overchlorinated YMCA pool in this candid one-man show."prevnext
9. All the Light We Cannot See
"In the final days of WWII, the paths of a blind French girl and a German soldier collide. Based on Anthony Doerr;s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller."prevnext
10. Escaping Twin Flames
"A couple built a spiritual business to help people find true love. Now, former followers are sharing their disturbing practices in this docuseries."prev