Young Sheldon Rises Through Netflix Top 10 After Recent Arrival

Netflix subscribers got a big surprise last week, when it was announced that one of the biggest shows on TV would be heading to the service. Young Sheldon, the hit prequel to The Big Bang Theory on CBS, has seen its previous seasons available exclusively on Max, due to the show being produced by Warner Brothers Television. Warner Bros. Discovery has been licensing a lot of its biggest titles out to rival streaming services as of late, and Young Sheldon is the latest hit to get added to another service.

The first five seasons of Young Sheldon were added to Netflix's streaming lineup on Friday, and subscribers have wasted no time binging the series.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list sees Young Sheldon rise to the second spot on the lineup of Netflix's most popular series. Squid Game: The Challenge, the new reality competition based on Netflix's Squid Game, is the only series able to top Young Sheldon.

You can check out the full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!