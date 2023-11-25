One of CBS' Most Popular Shows Finally Comes to Netflix

One of CBS' most popular shows is heading to Netflix. Young Sheldon is headed to the streamer. Fans of the long-running The Big Bang Theory spinoff can watch the first five seasons of the popular series on the streaming platform as of November 24th. The series is just the latest offering from Warner Bros. to be licensed to Netflix. Young Sheldon, along with the Big Bang Theory, had previously had an exclusive streaming home on Max. Young Sheldon will also continue streaming on Max.

Warner Bros. Discovery has been licensing other titles to Netflix in recent months, most notably DC titles, including Man of Steel, The Suicide Squad, Batman v. Superman, Wonder Woman, and Justice League, which all arrive on the streamer in December.

Young Sheldon Ending With Season 7

It was recently announced that Young Sheldon, the prequel to The Big Bang Theory that has been a huge hit for CBS, will be concluding with its upcoming seventh season. The season is expected to premiere on CBS on Thursday, February 15th at 8 p.m. ET with the series finale set to air on May 16th. Season 7 is the last season in a three-season renewal given to the series back in 2021.

"As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start. We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy."

What Is Young Sheldon About?

Starring Ian Armitage as the titular character, Young Sheldon follows the events of the early life of child prodigy Sheldon Cooper, the character made popular by Jim Parsons in The Big Bang Theory. The series centers around the character growing up and trying to fit into the world, including his own family and friends, as they try to cope with his intellectual capabilities as well as his social awkwardness.

"Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience," said executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre. "We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we're excited to share this final season with you."

