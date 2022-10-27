Young Sheldon Season 6 Adds Two New Cast Members

God Friended Me's Rachel Bay Jones and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco star Will Sasso have joined the cast of Young Sheldon's sixth season, where they will play the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). The pair will serve as recurring characters in the sixth season of the CBS sitcom, which serves as a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. As fans of the series likely expect, the main plot that Sasso and Jones will be dealing with is Mandy's pregnancy, which impacts each of them slightly differently. Their disparate reactions will likely be a source of a lot of the humor.

Sasso is best known for his long-running role on Mad TV, and after that show ended, has appeared in Loudermilk and United They Fall. He starred in a film adaptation of The Three Stooges, which was a box office bomb but has retained a small cult following. Jones, who also works on The Good Doctor and United States of Al, is arguably best known for her work on stage.

Here's how Deadline, who first reported their casting, describes the characters:

Jones will play Audrey McCallister, Mandy's domineering mother. She seems sweet, but is actually a force to be reckoned with both in her daughter's life and in her marriage. She is unhappy with Mandy's life choices (especially the one to have a baby with Georgie) and isn't afraid to say so. Sasso is playing Jim McCallister, Mandy's good-natured father who owns the local tire store. The news that Mandy is having Georgie's baby has put Jim in the crossfire between his pregnant daughter and stubborn wife.

In the series' next episode, titled "A Resident Advisor and the Word 'Sketchy,'" Sheldon is at college, where he decides to expand his responsibilities and become a dorm resident advisor. Also, Meemaw and Dale make a sketchy business deal and Mary and George Sr. rekindle their romance.

Next week, in "An Ugly Car, an Affair and Some Kickass Football," George Sr. is asked to help with the football team. Also, Mandy discovers Georgie and Meemaw's secret business. Young Sheldon airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.