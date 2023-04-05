Young Sheldon Star Reveals They Were in a Car Accident Before Filming Newest Episode

Last Thursday's episode of Young Sheldon was harder to film than you might expect for Raegan Revord, the young actor who plays Sheldon's sister Missy Cooper in the hit CBS sitcom. The episode, titled "A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam," centers on Missy stealing her dad's truck and taking it for a joyride with her friend Paige (McKenna Grace). The timing couldn't be worse, as Revord was still serious rattled from a fairly serious traffic accident that happened shortly before the episode started filming (seemingly the same day production started on the episode, although that isn't totally clear).

The star took to Instagram to share some photos from the episode, a photo of the car she and her mother had been in during the accident, and her thoughts on the episode and its unfortunate timing. It seems as though nobody was seriously hurt, at least.

"On the way to work my mom and I were t-boned by a driver driving under the influence," she wrote. "The irony here is I'm pretty much in a car for this entire episode, but you know what they say, 'you gotta get back on the saddle.'"



You can see the full post below. For those who can't view Instagram embeds, we'll break the rest of it down.

Revord said that it was difficult to spend so much time in and around the truck (and police car) that she sat in for much of the shoot, but praised the cast, crew, and Grace. Grace responded in a comment praising her co-star as both a person and an actor, and adding in a Thelma & Louise joke, which seems darkly perfect given how that movie ends.

"I had full blown panic attacks and PTSD for weeks after the accident and the only way I was able to get through it was because of the most loving and supporting cast and crew," she wrote. "They checked in with me along the way and never made me feel like finishing filming was a priority, that my well being came first, that my well being came first. With that said, I hope you enjoy tonight's episode. When I read the script I remember being so excited to film it and being even more excited to film it with my friend (who was also instrumental in getting me through some of those tough times- love you Kenny)."

Young Sheldon airs new episodes on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.