Zodiac Report Is Bad News For MCU Fans Hoping for An Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Revival

As the theatrical release date for Avengers: Doomsday approaches, and the marketing isn’t letting up (especially with New York Comic Con this weekend), hype for the next phase of shows and movies is reaching a fever pitch. And while the announcements for X-Men and VisionQuest are now coming in hot and heavy, with casting reveals and trailers, it’s becoming more evident that some fans who had been holding out with their hopes of a revival of their favorite series are going to be disappointed—especially with this new rumor about Marvel’s Zodiac.

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According to industry insider Caleb Williams, better known as KnightGambit on X, Zodiac won’t be a revival of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., as it was originally believed to be, but an entirely unique series focusing on the criminal group that modeled itself after the twelve signs of the zodiac. Though the Zodiac is a major enemy group Nick Fury spends a lot of time battling, there will surely still be some crossover moments with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.—something that fans are banking on, especially after Marvel Television chief Brad Winderbaum officially revealed the show’s logo at NYCC, saying, “If you’re a fan of the comics, there is a lot hidden in that logo.“

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Deserves Another Moment in the Spotlight, But Not At the Cost of New, Original Content

Got some small details on the #Zodiac show. And it definitely sounds like its own thing and not an #AgentsofSHIELD revival….more to come next week pic.twitter.com/ZCQjJo5U7V — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) October 10, 2026

“I suspect if they don’t bring back something of AoS, there will be quite a massive backlash. This… may not go the way they think,” said one fan on X. But another countered with, “Honestly, who cares. These fanbases of old shows are just annoying and prove why Marvel shouldn’t be reviving the shows.” The truth, however, is somewhere in the middle: it’s the fans of older shows that are keeping the MCU television series running, and it’s the fans of AoS that will be directly contributing to the success—or failure—of Zodiac. That doesn’t mean Marvel should rest on its laurels, though, especially with the franchise accused of recycling content just for money through fan service (let’s not forget how controversial it was when it was announced that RDJ would return as Doom).

But connecting Zodiac with AoS is one move that makes sense, especially with Nick Fury’s connection to a key player on the Zodiac team: Jake Fury, his brother, who, in the comics, found a powerful magical item known as the Zodiac Key, using it to take on the mantle of Scorpio and become, essentially, a supervillain as he formed one of the biggest threats to the Avengers with his own team. And while there is a chance that the official title of the show is just a red herring, and it’s actually a soft revival of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., we’ll have to wait until 2028, when it officially releases, to find out.