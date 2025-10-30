The Witcher Season 4 Is One of the Series’ Best (And It’s Not Because of Geralt)

The Witcher season 4 had a number of expectations attached to it after the recasting of its lead star, and the uneven ending to season 3 didn’t exactly leave fans with the best impression. Despite those hurdles, Netflix just delivered one of the best seasons of the series to date, though it’s truly a group effort, and not just due to who now walks in Geralt’s boots. For perhaps the first time in the series, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri feel fully realized as they embark on their own compelling individual journeys, and it all sets up what should be a grand series finale in season 5.

While Geralt may have been the central character of the franchise coming into the series, season 4 puts that idea to pasture, as these days the series has a trio of lead characters. Yennefer and Ciri are just as vital to the show and the impact of its story as Geralt is, and while this was true in season 3 as well, there were still pockets were it felt like each of their stories were working through filler to get to their ultimate destination. With few exceptions (we’ll get to that in a minute), season 4 sheds that baggage and creates three excellent individual narratives that weave together in intriguing and unexpected ways.

Rating: 4 out of 5

PROS CONS Each Lead’s Story Is Compelling Human Battles Don’t Reach Previous Series’ Highs Truly Stellar Ensemble Cast Odd Timing On Comedic Moments Hemsworth Steps Into Geralt Role Effortlessly A Musical Detour That Doesn’t Land

While it felt like season 3 was Ciri big step up as one of the core trio, season 4 feels like it’s Yennefer’s time to shine. The sorceress has always been vital to the series, but in previous seasons it felt as if she was strongest as a character when alongside Ciri and Geralt. Yennefer’s journey through this season is what actually glues everything else together, as the battle against Vilgefortz’ army brings out all of the elements fans loved about the character back in season 1 & 2 while also utilizing everything she’s experienced over the course of the past 3 seasons. Yennefer charges forward as a leader while also having to deal and process challenges that prey upon her traumatic past, making her arc perhaps the most impressive of the series.

Meanwhile Ciri steps into a new era as well alongside The Rats, who allow Ciri to come out of her shell as a character away from Geralt and Yennefer. The show keeps Ciri in the mix of the grander story while also detouring just enough so she can have the space to grow apart from Geralt and Yennefer’s shadow, and in doing so she becomes the central point of The Rats and not the other way around. While the group is fun to watch, Ciri gives them an undeniable edge and ruthlessness that they didn’t even realize they were lacking, and it leads to some surprising places that will be a big part of season 5.

Now let’s get to Geralt, and to get it out of the way, Hemsworth delivers an excellent performance as the White Wolf. In fact, it’s impressive just how effortlessly the transition from Cavill to Hemsworth plays out in the show, as after the first episode of the season I simply saw Hemsworth as Geralt from that point on. There are obviously differences in the performance between Hemsworth and Cavill, and whether you like one or the other more will come down to personal preference. That said, Hemsworth instantly feels like a part of this world and just as if he’s walking in someone else’s shoes, and he delivers his own flair and swagger that I genuinely enjoyed throughout the series.

The success of this season doesn’t just hinge on the core trio though, and in fact, it’s the presence of the ensemble and how they are utilized that makes this season one of the series’ best. Geralt’s Hanza forms early in the season and quickly becomes one of the best elements of the show, as you watch beloved characters mix in with Geralt and Jaskier’s already stellar chemistry. Danny Woodburn’s Zoltan is a lovely addition to the series and is a constant highlight, especially when certain other familiar faces return, and Meng’er Zhang’s Milva becomes a standout of the group by season’s end.

That said, we have to give substantial praise to Laurence Fishburne’s Regis, who blends into the world and its characters and yet shines brilliantly in every scene. Some of the scenes between Regis and Geralt are some of the show’s best moments, and the element of unpredictability and chaos Regis’ presence brings to the series is unmatched. Applause is also due for Eamon Farren’s Cahir, who may have the most substantive and impressive arc of the entire series, going from one of the show’s key villains to one of its standout heroes, and it feels earned every step of the way. There’s also the fantastic performance of Sharlto Copley as Leo Bonhart, and while he’s clearly going to be a bigger focus in season 5, he certainly makes a grand impression in season 4.

Then there’s the force of Sorceress that Yenenfer tries to gather to battle Viglefortz, and when I say this storyline steals the show at every turn it’s not hyperbole. That’s in large part due to the performances of the cast, especially Mimi M Khayisa (Fringilla), Mecia Simson (Francesca Findabair), and Cassie Clare (Philippa Eilhart), who all bring out new dimensions of their characters and give the impending battle with Vilgefortz and his army the impact and weight it demands. When that battle happens, it’s a truly epic clash, and one of the season’s most impactful moments.

With all of the positives out of the way, let’s get to the flaws that hold the season back from perfection. Every so often the series goes for a moment of levity at odd times, and while it does work brilliantly in some cases, other times it feels forced and takes you out of the scene. In regards to Geralt’s fight sequences, I enjoyed the battles against the monsters and creatures of this world far more than the human fights, as those sequences never could reach some of the battle scenes we saw in Witcher season 1 and 2. To be honest though, I don’t know if anything will ever top the Blaviken Market fight, which is just a masterclass of a sequence.

The other big flaw is actually built upon a sequence from the books, but it just didn’t land in its translation. In the middle of the season there’s a full-on musical sequence that is thankfully very meta in its approach, and while some will likely adore it, it took me completely out of what was actually supposed to be happening at that moment in the story. If I were to make any change to the season, it would be just to skip over that part entirely, as it didn’t add much to the story overall, and it wasn’t outright entertaining enough on its own to warrant the detour.

Despite those small flaws, The Witcher season 4 succeeds in not only continuing the franchise but also delivering one of the best seasons to date, even with its shakeups and changes, and it sets the foundation for what will hopefully be a worthy finale to the series.

The Witcher season 4 is streaming now on Netflix.

