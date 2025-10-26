7 Essential Sci-Fi & Fantasy Shows Releasing In November You Need To Watch

2025 was a stellar year for the fantasy and science fiction genres, delivering huge returns of shows like Severance, The Wheel of Time season 3, The Last of Us season 2, Squid Game season 3, Alien Earth, Gen V, and more. While that was certainly a strong start, both genres might have saved their best for last, as there are some fantastic sci-fi and fantasy shows making their debuts and returns in November, and we’ve collected 7 of the essential shows you should be watching throughout the next month.

7. Pluribus – Apple TV

We’re getting the list started with Apple TV’s new series Pluribus, which puts viewers in the shoes of Carol (Rhea Seehorn) as she attempts to break everyone around her out of the ultimate happiness illusion. Carol gets increasingly more frustrated with everyone as she seems to be the only one who isn’t in happiness bliss, and that frustration only builds thanks to everyone she encounters also attempting to fix her and make her as happy as they are.

Pluribus is also a reunion of Seehorn and Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, so you know this series is going to be one to watch, especially with this rich of a premise. The series will hit Apple TV on November 7th with two episodes of its nine-episode season, and Apple TV has already green-lit two seasons of the show.

6. Bat-Fam – Prime Video

Prime Video is all in on Batman, and while we have to wait a while longer for Batman: Caped Crusader season 2, we do have a delightful new Batman series right around the corner. Bat-Fam is a new animated series that features Batman, his son Damian (Little Batman), and Alfred and their adventures in Wayne Manor, as the house is a lot more full these days.

When Bat-Fam hits Prime Video on November 10th, fans will see a Wayne Manor filled with not only the Bat-trio, but also Alfred’s grand niece Alicia and reformed villains like Ra’s al Ghul, Man-Bat, and Claire. It’s like Full House crossed over with the Dark Knight, and it looks like an absurdly fun time that no DC fan should miss.

5. Outlander Season 8 – Starz

2025 seems to be the year of series finales, and the first of a few on this list is Outlander. Outlander will close out its run with an eighth and final season, and it’s going to be challenging to top everything that happened in season 7, part 2. Season 8 could end up surpassing those events though by delivering some long-awaited answers from earlier in the series, and the trailer teases that a major reveal will be taking place at some point during the season.

That reveal could be tied to Claire and Jamie’s child, who tragically died in season 2, but season 7’s big tease revealed that perhaps Faith wasn’t dead after all. Now, a reunion that Claire never expected could finally be happening, and it would certainly be a huge way to close out such a beloved series.

4. Squid Game: The Challenge, Season 2 – Netflix

Netflix discovered an ingenious way to spin off its Squid Game franchise in The Challenge, and now the reality game show that is based on a scripted show about a deadly game show is back for season 2 on November 4th.

The tension and drama are at all-time highs in the new season’s trailer, and over the course of the season, 426 players will be narrowed down to 1, who will make millions. The way to get to that winning spot differs among all the players, with some simply attempting to be the last one standing based on their skill and abilities, while others look to manipulate the field to their favor, though that will likely backfire spectacularly. It should be fun to watch all the chaos in just a few weeks.

3. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (S4) – Netflix

The Jurassic World franchise is still going strong thanks to the recent box office success of Jurassic World: Rebirth, and now the Jurassic franchise has one more adventure before the end of the year. That will happen in the form of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 4, which debuts on November 20th on Netflix and will conclude the series.

The animated adventure picks up as the Nublar Six are trying to find their way home, but to make that happen, they will have to survive a series of deadly challenges as they make their way through the Biosyn Valley. There will be epic chases and throwdowns with a Tyrannosaurus rex, and those are just a few moments of chaos that await the crew in their entertaining final season.

2. The Mighty Nein – Prime Video

Critical Role continues its takeover with the newest animated adaptation of its beloved tabletop universe, The Mighty Nein, and it releases on November 19th. While The Legend of Vox Machina was well received, The Mighty Nein already looks to have taken some lessons from the first campaign adaptation and could be another breakout hit for Prime Video.

The Mighty Nein brings the delightful team to the small screen as they attempt to save reality and get a powerful relic known as The Beacon out of the wrong hands. That team includes Jester Lavorre (Laura Bailey), Beauregard Lionett (Marisha Ray), Fjord (Travis Willingham), Yasha Nydoorin (Ashley Johnson), Caduceus Clay, Nott the Brave (Sam Riegel), Caleb Widogast (Liam O’Brien), and Mollymauk Tealeaf (Taliesin Jaffe), and if you thought the first series was fun, this one could end up being even better.

1. Stranger Things, Season 5, Volume 1 – Netflix

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix is bringing its biggest series to a thrilling close with Stranger Things season 5, and it all begins this November. While the final Stranger Things season will take place over two months and three different parts, Volume 1 will hit Netflix on November 26th, delivering the first four episodes of the final chapter.

Stranger Things was Netflix’s first true breakout hit, and despite a few delays along the way, it has continued to be a juggernaut for the streamer. Now the Duffer Brothers look to deliver a finale that will satisfy longtime fans and bring the many threads of this world together, and in November, we’ll get our first chance to see what they have in store. After the first four episodes release in November, the next three episodes will be released on Christmas Day (December 25th), and the final episode of the season will be released on New Year’s Eve (December 31st).

