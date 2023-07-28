The Witcher Season 3 Ending Explained and How It Connects to Season 4

The Witcher Season 3 is finally in the books and complete with Chapter 2's release on Netflix, and there are several threads that will be picked up in a major way in Season 4. Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, Jaskier, and the world itself have experienced some big changes over the course of the season and these will play a role in what comes next. We're breaking down everything you need to know about how season 3 ended and how it leads into season 4, but there will be no shortage of spoilers as a result. If you are all caught up we've got you covered, but if not, you can check out our non-spoiler review right here.

One of the biggest questions coming into season 3 is how things play out for Geralt. As in the books, Geralt is brutally beaten by Vilgefortz and is only saved thanks to Geralt's allies in Brokilon and Yennefer's magic. After recovering, Geralt ventures out to find Ciri with Jaskier, but after being broken down and nearly killed while also potentially losing Ciri, Geralt's let go of any self-imposed limitations, as is showcased by a bloodbath at the border.

With Geralt paired with Jaskier, Yennefer has joined with the remaining mages and is looking to take down Vilgefortz. That would be difficult enough on its own, but especially so with Vilgefortz working with Emperor Emhyr (though looking a bit worse for wear). As for Emhyr's hunt for Ciri, well, he's found one, but it's actually Tern, the false Ciri that Vilgefortz created.

Speaking of Ciri, she's the last major piece of the puzzle. Ciri survives her trip through the Korath desert, but after an encounter with Falka, she relinquishes her power. This time in the desert though is really about Ciri accepting her power and no longer being afraid of it, like when she taps into fire magic for the first time.

Ciri is eventually captured by several thugs but is rescued by the group of thieves known as The Rats. After they free Ciri, she takes down one of the men with ease and precision, and it's noted that she seems to be playing with her target before the kill. When she finally gives her name, she says it's Falka, nodding to her encounter with Falka but also using it as a name to hide her identity.

Geralt and Jaskier will likely hear of Ciri's appearance with Emhyr and chase that lead as opposed to chasing down the lead attached to someone known as Falka, but we'll have to wait and see. As for the kingdom of Redania, they have a new king in Radovid, and those ripples will definitely be a major factor in season 4. That pretty much brings you up to speed, and you can find the official description for season 3 below.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.

The Witcher Season 3 Chapters 1 and 2 are now available to stream on Netflix.

What did you think of Chapter 2? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!