Shayna Baszler Reflects on Her MMA Career Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2020

BasShayna Baszler is walking into tonight's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view as the heavy favorite to win the six-woman Elimination Chamber match and earn a Raw Women's Championship match with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36. After setting the record for most combined days as NXT Women's Champion at 549, Baszler jumped to the Raw roster in early February. Back on Feb. 10 she jumped Lynch and took a bite out of the back of "The Man's" neck, simply because she felt like it. Lynch has cut a number of promos on Baszler since, seemingly giving away the result of Sunday's match before it happens.

In the meantime, Baszler has been hyping up her appearance in the match by reflecting on his impressive mixed martial arts career. The South Dakota native made her pro MMA debut in October 2003, and built up a 15-11 record with stints in EliteXC, Strikeforce, Invicta and UFC.

Meanwhile on Saturday Lynch posted a promo on social media, wondering aloud if Baszler had it in her to take down Live Morgan, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Natalya and Asuka.

Baszler simply answered with, "Pay attention."

Check out the full card for Elimination Chamber below:

Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (Elimination Chamber Match)

Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (Elimination Chamber Match)

Raw Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black (No DQ Match)

United States Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

And here's what WWE has officially announced for WrestleMania 36 so far. The event will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. TBD.

