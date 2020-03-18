WrestleMania 36 to Take Place in Multiple Locations

WWE broke the news on Wednesday night that WrestleMania 36 would be extended to two nights, taking place on both April 4 and April 5. The company announced back on Monday that the show, originally scheduled for Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, would be moving to the WWE Performance Center in front of no crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic. However shortly after Wednesday's announcement, WWE told ESPN's Marc Raimondi that the show would be broadcast from multiple locations alongside the Performance Center. The locations have not been disclosed, but all of them will be closed to the public.

"The two-night WrestleMania will not only take place at the WWE Performance Center, but also multiple other locations, per WWE," Raimondi reported. "All will be closed sets with only essential personnel."

The two-night WrestleMania will not only take place at the WWE Performance Center, but also multiple other locations, per WWE. All will be closed sets with only essential personnel. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 18, 2020

✖

"WrestleMania, for the first time ever, will be held as a two-night event streaming on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view," WWE's statement read on Wednesday. "The two-night pop culture extravaganza will be hosted by three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski. Tune in to SmackDown this Friday at 8 pm ET on FOX to see what Gronk has in store for WrestleMania.

"As previously announced, only essential personnel will be on the closed set during the production of WrestleMania," the release continued.

Here's the card for WrestleMania 36 as of Thursday night:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

Edge vs. Randy Orton [Last Man Standing]

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.