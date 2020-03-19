WrestleMania 36 to Take Place in Multiple Locations

WWE broke the news on Wednesday night that WrestleMania 36 would be extended to two nights, taking place on both April 4 and April 5. The company announced back on Monday that the show, originally scheduled for Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, would be moving to the WWE Performance Center in front of no crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic. However shortly after Wednesday’s announcement, WWE told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that the show would be broadcast from multiple locations alongside the Performance Center. The locations have not been disclosed, but all of them will be closed to the public.

“The two-night WrestleMania will not only take place at the WWE Performance Center, but also multiple other locations, per WWE,” Raimondi reported. “All will be closed sets with only essential personnel.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two-night WrestleMania will not only take place at the WWE Performance Center, but also multiple other locations, per WWE. All will be closed sets with only essential personnel. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 18, 2020

“WrestleMania, for the first time ever, will be held as a two-night event streaming on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view,” WWE’s statement read on Wednesday. “The two-night pop culture extravaganza will be hosted by three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski. Tune in to SmackDown this Friday at 8 pm ET on FOX to see what Gronk has in store for WrestleMania.

“As previously announced, only essential personnel will be on the closed set during the production of WrestleMania,” the release continued.

Here’s the card for WrestleMania 36 as of Thursday night: