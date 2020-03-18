WWE WrestleMania 36 Extended to Two Nights

WWE announced on Wednesday that WrestleMania will be extended to two nights for the first time in event history this year, as WresteMania 36 will occur at the WWE Performance Center on both April 4 and April 5. WWE's press release read, "WrestleMania, for the first time ever, will be held as a two-night event streaming on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view. The two-night pop culture extravaganza will be hosted by three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski. Tune in to SmackDown this Friday at 8 pm ET on FOX to see what Gronk has in store for WrestleMania.

"As previously announced, only essential personnel will be on the closed set during the production of WrestleMania," the release continued.

The news was broken by former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who will serve as the event's host. Originally, NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay was going to take place on April 4, but WWE confirmed that neither it nor the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 induction ceremony would go on as scheduled.

It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year...and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

WWE announced on Monday that WrestleMania would be moving from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the Performance Center in Orlando because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place," that statement read. "However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

Here's the card for WrestleMania 36 as of Thursday night:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

Edge vs. Randy Orton [Last Man Standing]

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

