Abdulmalik Reveals What Netflix's Wednesday Would Look Like If Created by WWE

Netflix's Wednesday took fans by storm with its debut season last year, and fans will have a chance to return to that world with a second season. Tim Burton delivered a phenomenal series that immediately catches your eye with its striking aesthetic, and Jenna Ortega brought the lovably stoic Wednesday to life, but what if WWE had created Wednesday instead? That's the premise of artist Abdulmalik's latest creation, which gives the cast of Wednesday a full WWE Superstar makeover in the form of The Judgement Day, and it's kind of amazing. Each member of the faction is given a character to form a version of the cast you never thought you'd see, and you can check out the full artwork and how it was created below.

The post features a video that walks you through the process from beginning to final product, and it's impressive to see how everything comes together. Abdulmalik posted the video with the caption "What If Wednesday Was Made By WWE ?!" Another crazy idea of my imagination on display! 😂 Really happy with how you guys reacted to it so far! Don't forget guys to share, comment and all that good stuff. Helps me tremendously! 🙏🏽❤️❤️"

Earlier this year Netflix revealed we were getting a second season of the popular show, which blew away streaming recorded, and broke Netflix's own record for most hours viewed in a single week in back-to-back weeks (with 341.23 million hours in week one and 411.29 million hours viewed in week two). As part of Netflix's Tudum event, Showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough as Wednesday star Ortega spoke about working on season 2 and what the future holds.

"We can't wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore," Millar and Gough said. "We just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first." Ortega then gave some insight into Wednesday's future, saying "[Wednesday] sticks to her guns, and she's not out to please anybody, Which, as someone who used to be an immense people pleaser, I really respect."

As for The Judgement Day, they are keeping busy too. Rhea Ripley was the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match and has since chosen her opponent for WrestleMania 39 to be Charlotte Flair. Ripley will look to avenge her previous loss to Flair at WrestleMania and become the new SmackDown Women's Champion, and it could end up being the main event of Night 1 according to recent rumors.

Meanwhile, all signs point to Dominik Mysterio taking on his father Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania, which has been a long-awaited match for those who have followed this storyline. Finn Balor and Damian Priest are also likely to be featured in some way, but it's not known how just yet.

