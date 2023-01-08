Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Breaks Silence on Season 2 Announcement

Development on another batch of Wednesday episodes is already underway with Netflix renewing the series for a second season earlier this month. Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has finally spoken out on the renewal, thanking the fans of the wildly popular show for watching it and helping get it renewed.

"Thanks to everyone who made this upcoming season possible. This has all been pretty surreal," Ortega shared across her social media platforms, sharing the teaser Netflix crafted for its renewal announcement.

Thanks to everyone who made this upcoming season possible. This has all been pretty surreal https://t.co/cIeJLr9qwh — Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega) January 6, 2023

What will Wednesday Season Two be about?

Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar say they have multiple years sketched out now that the show be renewed. That said, Netflix only announced it's renewed the series for a second season as fans awit to see if it could possible continue beyond that. A writer's room has already been formed for the show's sophomore outing.

"For us, it's always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful," the duo said in a chat with Variety. "So you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."

As Ortega herself pointed out last year, her take on the character is the first time we've seen her as a teenager, allowing her to separate the role from previous iterations.

"We've never seen her as a teenage girl," Ortega told Entertainment Weekly. "You know, it's funny and sweet and almost charming to hear this eight-year-old's obsession with murder and blood and guts. As she gets older, that nasty attitude or [those] biting remarks, it's almost kind of hard to not make it sound like every other teenage girl. So, it's like, how do we establish this character and give her the same fire without letting her become something that she's not? Also, it's eight-hour series so, for an emotionless character, there has to be some sort of an emotional arc."

All eight episodes of Wednesday are now streaming on Netflix.

What'd you think of the latest Addams Family reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!