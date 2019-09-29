Adam Cole Reportedly Dealing With an Injury Ahead of His NXT Championship Match With Matt Riddle

Adam Cole is currently booked to defend the NXT Championship on NXT this Wednesday, but it sounds like he won’t be entering the match at 100 percent. On a recent edition of the WWE Now YouTube series, it was reported that Cole had suffered a radius (wrist) fracture following last week’s episodes where Riddle locked him in a fujiwara armbar after beating Killian Dain in a Street Fight. Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer then reported that Cole had been pulled from this weekend’s lineup of shows due to an injury, and Cole took to Twitter on Sunday with a voice with his arm in a cast.

Obviously all of this could be for storyline purposes, though Cole was reportedly spotted in a cast prior to Wednesday’s angle. He has only wrestled twice since his Two Out of Three Falls Match with Johnny Gargano back at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, and has yet to wrestle at all in the month of September.

Along with Cole vs. Riddle, the show will feature an NXT Women’s Championship match between Shayna Baszler and Candice LaRae and Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish vs. The Street Profits for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Wednesday’s episode will mark NXT’s full transition over to the USA Network, as the last two live episodes had their second hours shunted to the WWE Network.

The first of those two episodes marked a major milestone for Cole’s Undisputed Era faction. Thanks to an assist from the rest of the group, Roderick Strong defeated Velveteen Dream to become NXT North American Champion. As a result all four men had titles on the brand, fulfilling Cole’s “Undisputed Prophecy” he had been talking about for months.

I think that was just something that I just said at one point where I talked about how I wanted Undisputed Era to have all the gold, and it was something that kind of just stuck, so it’s something that we’ve gone with kind of ever since then,” Cole said in a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

“We’ve been adamant about saying, ‘Undisputed Era needs to get all the championships,’ and it just fits for our group,” he continued. “You know the tagline ‘Shock the system?’ Now, that’s evolved into wanting to have all the championship gold. I just feel like it’s a natural progression for the Undisputed Era and the next thing that we would say that we’re going to do.”